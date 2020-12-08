 
December 8, 2020

PD Ports chooses NORBIT Multibeam Tech

Image: Norbit

Image: Norbit

NORBIT Subsea will supply an Integrated Wideband Multibeam System (iWBMS) to PD Ports. With NORBIT iWBMS and integrated iLiDAR capability, PD Ports will be outfitted for fast, efficient hydrographic, engineering and dredging surveys.

"After a comprehensive tender evaluation process, we are delighted that the experienced team at PD Ports chose the leading NORBIT equipment and support services, " said John Fraser, NORBIT. "PD Ports has been using multibeam systems for many years and, following the recent NORBIT commissioning on the Tees Sentinel vessel, we are delighted to now offer the Company class leading technology and high performance data quality which has exceeded their exacting high standards in all deliverables. "

