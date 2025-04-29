AD Ports Group & NYU Abu Dhabi Issue “Coral Relocation in the Arabian Gulf” Report

AD Ports Group, in collaboration with NYU Abu Dhabi, published a new detailed report, titled: "Coral Relocation in the Arabian Gulf: Benefits, risks and best-practice recommendations for practitioners and decision-makers," as part of its commitment to actively contribute towards sustainable development and operations.

The report follows a three-year coral conservation and research project driven by AD Ports Group and New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), which explored global coral relocation case studies to develop best practices tailored to the Arabian Gulf's unique environment.

Coral reefs are one of the UAE’s most biologically diverse habitats. AD Ports Group is committed to the protection and safe relocation of corals when necessary, to preserve and sustain Abu Dhabi’s distinctive maritime environment. The report provides best-practices for planning, implementing, and monitoring coral relocation programs, which will be invaluable to the conservation of corals across the Arabian Gulf.

The complex and productive framework of Gulf reefs, which occur in all eight nations bordering the Arabian Gulf, provides food, shelter, and habitat to over 300 species of reef-associated fish, sharks, and rays, with many of these species being fully reef-dependent for part or all their lifecycle. Adoption of the principles and practices outlined in the report will serve to enhance the success of coral relocation programs in the Arabian Gulf.