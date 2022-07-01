 
New Wave Media

July 1, 2022

Portugal's EDP to Scale Up Offshore Solar Plants in Southeast Asia

Credit: tampatra/AdobeStock

Credit: tampatra/AdobeStock

Portugal's main utility EDP will scale up its offshore floating solar farms in Southeast Asia, hoping to get a big slice of 16 gigawatt of photovoltaic power the region is expected to install over rivers and seas by 2030.

EDP Chief Executive Officer Miguel Stilwell said on Friday the first of these farms, with a capacity of 5 megawatts, launched last year in Singapore by its unit Sunseap - Southeast Asia's fourth-largest solar operator - showed "positive and encouraging results".

"EDP sees this new technology as a good trigger for its expansion in Southeast Asia, and is already evaluating and developing other projects there," Stilwell told Reuters on the sidelines of the U.N. Ocean Conference in Lisbon.

(Reuters - Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip)

Related News

Rovco Nets UXO, Seabed Survey Deal at Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Subsea and hydrographic survey services firm Rovco has signed a contract with the Dutch marine services contractor Van Oord…

The reefs are about one cubic meter big and vary in width and weight to best imitate natural habitats and weigh up to half a ton. Credit: Ørsted

Ørsted, WWF Denmark Deploy 3D-Printed Reefs at Danish Offshore Wind Farm Hoping to Restore Cod Stock

Offshore wind developer Ørsted and the World Wide Fund for Nature Denmark are testing how 3D-printed reefs installed between…

Credit: TechnipFMC (File Photo)

TechnipFMC to Deliver Subsea Production Systems for TotalEnergies' CLOV3 Project Offshore Angola

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has won a contract with TotalEnergies EP Angola to supply subsea production systems…

UTC Award jury chair Bjørn Søgård presents this year’s award to Ronan Michel, DC/FO product line manager, and Karl Atle Stenevik – Equinor Specialist, Subsea Umbilicals and Cables. Image courtesy UTC

Alcatel Submarine Network’s DC/FO Tech together with Equinor ASA wins the 2022 UTC Award

An innovative new subsea controls architecture designed to simplify how new fields and carbon capture and storage (CCS) sites…

CorPower Ocean Debuts "Commercial Scale" Wave Energy

CorPower Ocean unveiled the CorPower C4, its first commercial scale Wave Energy Converter (WEC) and CorPack clusters, which…

Credit: FET

Brazil's Oceanica Buys Two FET ROVs for Deepwater Work with Petrobras

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has delivered two work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) sales to Brazilian marine engineering…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Subsea Technology & Rentals

STR, formerly known as Sonar Equipment Services, is a market leader in supplying the finest technology and skilled personnel to the offshore survey sectors. STR are the UK Sales & Service agents for Innova AS, who offer a wide range of products for the ROV and underwater industry…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news