OPT PowerBuoys Ordered to Bolster Maritime Domain Awareness for US Government Agencies

(Image: OPT)

(Image: OPT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPT) announced it has received a letter contract from a U.S. based prime contractor for multiple maritime domain awareness buoys for national security and intelligence purposes. The contract has a $6.5 million ceiling, OPT said.

This collaboration between OPT and the prime contractor will focus on providing multidomain marine solutions in support of U.S. government agencies. OPT’s PowerBuoy’s will help to enhance surveillance capabilities above and below the waterline, contributing to maritime domain awareness initiatives. The current contract enables OPT to advance the preparation of multiple of its Next Generation PowerBuoy systems with definitization to be received.

Philipp Stratmann, CEO of OPT, said, “This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to innovation and underscores the crucial role our technology plays in bolstering maritime national security. We are excited to work alongside our partner to provide state-of-the-art solutions, including multi-buoy arrays, that contribute to a safer maritime environment."

