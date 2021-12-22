Thursday, December 23, 2021
 
New Wave Media

December 22, 2021

How to Prevent Mass Extinction in the Ocean Using AI, Robots and 3D Printers

Credit: willtu/AdobeStock

Credit: willtu/AdobeStock

The ocean is the most defining physical feature of Earth, covering 71% of the surface of this planet. It is home to incredible biodiversity, ranging from microscopic bacteria and viruses to the largest animal on Earth, the blue whale.

We still do not know how many species live in the ocean, but the disappearance of an increasing number of them suggests that extinction is taking place, perhaps at a faster rate than on land.

The stakes for ocean biodiversity have never been higher than they are this decade, and now more than ever, we need results. A widely promoted target is to bring 30% of the marine area under protection by 2030 – a major step that will contribute a great deal to marine biodiversity. But how can the world achieve it?

The need for new solutions

Saving the ocean will require a firm commitment from maritime countries. There will be no single solution but a mix of several approaches to be applied, and we don’t have the luxury of time in which to do it.

One measure that can be enforced without delay is slashing any form of government incentive that supports unsustainable fishing. Instead, allocated funds should be invested in sustainable aquaculture.

Nature-based solutions that are historically rooted in sustainable conservation management, such as habitat-integrated fishing (a technique designed to preserve the ecosystem while fishing), are fundamentally important but cannot measure up to the challenge facing the ocean.

It is in this context that the application of emerging technologies and eco-engineering solutions become most relevant. Older technology has driven human capacity to exploit resources, but emerging technologies have the potential to undo some of the damage to the ocean ecosystem.

Colourful fish in a coral reef
We will not meet biodiversity goals without harnessing new technologies. David Burdick/WorldFish, CC BY-NC-ND

The role of technology

There is currently no possibility of the world reaching the 30% target for marine protected areas (MPAs) with existing policies and systems of governance. Most countries have declared MPAs in their exclusive economic zones but due to poor enforcement the coverage, only 2.7% of the ocean can be considered highly protected.

The reason for this is simple: most countries cannot afford a large number of marine park rangers and navigational equipment required to enforce the protection of these areas.

But there is hope. Specific new technologies have enormous capacity to help the world reach its ocean targets.

These technologies include sensors, drones, robots, and artificial intelligence, all of which can use real-time information on ocean conditions and human activities to respond at a speed never seen before.

Imagine a robotic fish equipped with sensors and AI collecting data in difficult-to-access ocean depths, or under rough conditions in the high seas, following marine creatures whose lifestyles are currently unknown to humans and detecting biodiversity hotspots, as well as sources of pollution and illegal fishing.

Other technology-driven solutions are already in use today.

Drones are increasingly used in real-time monitoring of ocean fisheries, including the operation of fishing vessels. Habitat mapping and thermal imaging using infrared cameras are currently being deployed to survey populations of Atlantic scallops and tracking of whales in their migration.

3D-printed corals and seawalls made up of sustainable and environmentally friendly tiles are already available and in use, while 3D-printed substrates offer a stable foundation for newly planted seagrass beds or coral reefs.

Making it happen

Deploying emerging technologies at scale can make a huge difference in exploring the ocean and protecting marine life.

Effectively enforced MPAs will contribute significantly to the replenishment of marine biodiversity and play a major role in rebuilding depleted fishery stocks and building resilience against the effects of climate change.

To take advantage of the promise of technology, we will need advanced systems and platforms to be put in place, and this requires budgetary allocations and international agreements.

The UN Convention on Biological Diversity contains five goals and 20 targets for preventing species loss, known as Aichi Biodiversity Targets. The Conference of the Parties, which is the governing body of the convention, should now review the progress of these targets, determine the causes for failures in implementation and suggest how to address continued biodiversity loss with technology.

We need new governance structures and consensus on action and accountability. Countries need to be able to share information and verifiable data metrics to track progress on preserving ocean biodiversity.

When all these activities and actions are in place, it will be nothing less than a revolution for the ocean.


For 50 years, the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Program (MAB) has combined exact, natural and social sciences to find solutions implemented in the 714 exceptional sites (129 countries) of biosphere reserves. The Conversation

About the Author

Saleem Mustafa, Professor, Distinguished Fellow, Universiti Malaysia Sabah

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Related News

All images courtesy Dr. George Papalambrou, Assistant Professor, School of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, National Technical University of Athens

Meet NOUS: An Underwater ‘Artificial Mind’

The establishment of Maritime Protective Areas (MPA) and marine archaeological sites has been an objective of the Ministries…

Credit: Ashtead Technologies

Ashtead Technology Adds iXblue Tech to Rental Fleet

UK-based subsea equipment rental and solutions specialist Ashtead Technology said Monday it had strengthened its rental fleet…

© artifirsov / Adobe Stock

Oceans Hold Promise as Climate-fighting Carbon Sinks

The United States should study how the world’s oceans could be used to remove planet-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere…

© Martina / Adobe Stock

Coral Reefs off East Africa Could Die Out in 50 Years -Study

Coral reefs in the western Indian Ocean are at risk of extinction by 2070 due to warming temperatures and overfishing, according…

The (current) world’s largest floating offshore wind farm; Kincardine. Sitting off north east Scotland, it has 9.5MW turbines on semisubmersible type foundations moored to the seabed. Photo from Cobra Group.

Offshore Renewable Energy: A Port Puzzle for Floating Offshore Wind

After being very much on the margins of the offshore wind industry, floating offshore wind now appears to be ready to hit the mainstream.

This ocean glider includes a satellite trasmitter that helps locate the glider's position at any time. Ocean observations, such as those taken with gliders, are of critical value to the cluster of businesses known as the "ocean enterprise". (NOAA)

U.S. Ocean Enterprise Grows 60% since 2015, Report

The U.S. Ocean Enterprise Report released by NOAA shows significant growth in businesses that provide the technological means…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

BESTAR STEEL CO., LTD

Bestar is a world-class service provider and exporter of steel products, also the most valuable subsidiary of Shinestar Group. Having passed the SGS Certification of China Supplier System, ISO9001 Quality Management System Certification, and CE certification, and…
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

QYSEA + Water Linked: Mini DVL Makes a Big Impression on Small ROVs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Project Superintendent

● Los Angeles, CA, USA

Electrician

● Dhaka, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Marine Mechanic

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Manns Harbor, NC, United States

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news