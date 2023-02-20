Tuesday, February 21, 2023
 
New Product: Mini Vibrocorer from OSIL

Image courtesy OSIL

Image courtesy OSIL

Ocean Scientific International Limited (OSIL) have developed a new self-contained sediment coring system for sampling dense or compacted sediments in off-grid areas or from vessels of opportunity with restricted handling capabilities.

The 2m vibrocorer is a fully self-contained system, with sufficient battery capacity to power the system for 4 hours of continuous use, and has been designed for ease of deployment from small vessels with a winch or davit system, as the overall deployment/recovery height is only 2.75m. The corer can also be operated from 24VDC 12A vessel supply if available.

The vibrocorer features a rotational barrel joint, anti-return valves and and variable speed control of the 5.72kN vibration force for easy recovery of samples.

