BLOG: Properly Siting Your Weather Station

Siting: How to Choose the Best Location for Your Weather Station is a new blog from the weather instrumentation experts at RM Young focused on properly citing to achieve best results.

Ever wondered why your precipitation readings seem off? It might not be your sensors—it’s all about location. Installing a weather station is an exciting way to monitor local conditions and gain valuable insights into your environment. However, the accuracy of your data depends heavily on the placement of your sensors. In this blog, we’ll explore how to choose the ideal location for your weather station, provide specific height recommendations for different sensors, and discuss the case for all-in-one weather stations (and why we choose not to incorporate precipitation sensors into ours).