Proserv and Verlume Team Up for Subsea Power Efficiency Boost

(Credit: ProServ)

(Credit: ProServ)

Proserv and Verlume have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore collaborative opportunities in the subsea power and renewable sectors and bring innovative technologies to the rapidly evolving clean energy market.

Under the terms of the MoU, Proserv and Verlume will integrate Proserv’s subsea control and communications systems with Verlume’s energy management and battery technology to improve the efficiency of subsea power delivery.

This enhanced level of system integration will reduce energy consumption by as much as 50% and significantly improve operational flexibility, reliability and reduce costs, according to the companies.

By utilizing an integrated approach, a unique market offering will be created which aims to provide reliable power to remote, subsea assets.

Together, the companies will explore potential projects that leverage their combined expertise to secure new business, enhance efficiency, and support the global transition to sustainable energy.

“This collaboration aligns with our commitment to innovation and sustainability, and we believe that by joining forces, we can accelerate the development of pioneering technologies that will transform the wave power and wider renewable energy sectors. Our partnership is built on the foundations of trust and shared ambition, and we look forward to exploring the opportunities ahead,” said Davis Larssen, CEO of Proserv.

The MoU formalizes the commitment between Proserv and Verlume to work together, with the goal of delivering more efficient energy solutions to the market. The partnership will focus on integrating their respective technologies to create value-added opportunities that support both organizations' growth within the energy transition.

"This MoU with Proserv opens a world of possibilities for both companies and the wider energy sector. By working together, we can harness the strengths of both our organizations to develop cleaner, smarter subsea power delivery solutions that contribute to the decarbonization of the energy industry.

“We are confident that this partnership will drive significant value not only for Proserv and Verlume, but for the industry as we pursue our common goal of delivering sustainable energy solutions,” added Richard Knox, CEO of Verlume.

