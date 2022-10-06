 
New Wave Media

October 6, 2022

UKHO Provides Bathymetric Surveys for Seabed 2030

A chart of South Georgia. Credit: UK Hydrographic Office. © Crown copyright 2021 UK Hydrographic Office

A chart of South Georgia. Credit: UK Hydrographic Office. © Crown copyright 2021 UK Hydrographic Office

Marking the first time the UKHO supplies data directly to GEBCO, this initiative aims to advance the understanding of ocean bathymetry and support the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has started supplying bathymetric survey data for non-UK waters to the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO), after signing the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with The Nippon Founda-tion-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project (Seabed 2030) earlier this year.

The MOU was signed with the goal of advancing the industry’s understanding of ocean bathymetry and supporting the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. The UKHO has agreed to provide bathymetric data gridded map products and advise on data management methods and best practice, to support the ambitious goal of completely map-ping the world’s oceans by 2030 (Seabed 2030).

The UKHO has started supplying data that covers the South Atlantic and the waters around Antarctica to GEBCO via the Seabed 2030 Southern Ocean Regional Centre, located at the Alfred Wegener Institute. This data is an important contribution to the International Bathymetric Chart of the Southern Ocean (IBCSO), GEBCO and Seabed 2030. The supplied data has con-tributed 3,753,614 new data points to IBCSO and GEBCO, covering a combined 13,500 nm², including South Georgia (1,500 nm² with 55,539 data points) and Antarctica (12,000 nm² with 2,931,105 data points).

Related News

Image courtesy General Oceans AS

General Oceans AS acquires Tritech

Tritech International Limited has become part of General Oceans AS: an umbrella company specializing in underwater technology…

European countries say the Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by "sabotage" but have stopped short of blaming Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Western countries. (Photo: Danish Ministry of Defense)

Britain to Acquire Two Specialist Ships to Protect Underwater Infrastructure

Britain will acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines, defence minister…

Credit; Hyprops

Hyprops Nigeria Opts for Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV

Hyprops Nigeria Limited has chosen the Saab Seaeye Falcon as the best robotic vehicle resource for increasing its long-term…

(Photo: HII)

UK Navy Acquires Three REMUS 100 UUVs

Global defense and technologies partner HII announced Wednesday the delivery of three REMUS 100s unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) to the U.K.

Artist’s concept of Manta Ray UUV. Image courtesy DARPA

Back to the Future: Blended Wing Gliders Could Redefine Undersea Warfare

Since it was first proposed by Henry Stommel in a 1989Oceanography magazine article, the underwater glider has become a mainstay…

Steve Thur, Ph.D. Credit: NOAA

Steve Thur Named Director of NOAA Research

Steve Thur, Ph.D., a nationally recognized leader in coastal science and management, has been appointed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Checkbest International Ltd

Oil &Gas Marine Logistic Company
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Wonder Reef: Where Engineering meets Art, Subsea

Authors & Contributors

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news