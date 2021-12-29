Wednesday, December 29, 2021
 
New Wave Media

December 29, 2021

Prysmian to Build US Subsea Cable Plant

© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

Italy's Prysmian plans to invest around 200 million euros ($226 million) to build a plant in the U.S. to produce submarine power transmission cables, CEO Valerio Battista said to the media in remarks confirmed by a company spokesman.

The plant, to be built in Brayton Point, Mass., is part of two contracts worth a total of almost $900 million that the world's largest cable maker has won in the Unites States on two offshore wind farm projects.

Battista said the company would officially proceed with the plan after it completes "a due diligence on permits and feasibility" for the plant in mid-January.

The company spokesman said the 200 million euro investment was part of Prysmian's planned capital expenditure under its current business plan.

Battista said the group aimed to double to 400 million euros in five years the core earnings (EBITDA) of its high-margin 'project' business unit, which deals with high-voltage power cables in large infrastructure and includes the U.S. contracts Prysmian announced last week.


($1 = 0.8864 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Related News

Credit: willtu/AdobeStock

How to Prevent Mass Extinction in the Ocean Using AI, Robots and 3D Printers

The ocean is the most defining physical feature of Earth, covering 71% of the surface of this planet. It is home to incredible biodiversity…

Credit: Oceaneering/Youtube (Screenshot)

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

No year is the same without the annual corporate festive YouTube videos. And while the pandemic is yet again trying to do…

A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel (USV) sails in the Gulf of Aqaba off of Jordan's coast, Dec. 12, during exercise Digital Horizon. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command began operationally testing the USV as part of an initiative to integrate new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into U.S. 5th Fleet operations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Deandre Dawkins)

NAVCENT Launches Saildrone in Gulf of Aqaba for Exercise Digital Horizon

U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) began operationally testing a new unmanned surface vessel (USV) in the Gulf of Aqaba, Dec.

All images courtesy Dr. George Papalambrou, Assistant Professor, School of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, National Technical University of Athens

Meet NOUS: An Underwater ‘Artificial Mind’

The establishment of Maritime Protective Areas (MPA) and marine archaeological sites has been an objective of the Ministries…

“We’re building standardization to enable a rapid expansion of sensing in the ocean. (Traditionally) every sensor, every piece of hardware is different, with a different protocol, and a different connector. If you try to put them together, things get ugly quick, and everything turns into an engineering project. Engineering projects are great for engineers, (but) they’re bad for almost everybody else (because) they cost a lot of time and money.” Tim Janssen, CEO , Sofar Ocean Technologies. Image

Inside Sofar Ocean Technologies' Epic Quest to Open Ocean Data

Tim Janssen, CEO, Sofar Ocean Technologies, discusses this real-time ocean intelligence platform’s quest to collect, network…

Sustainable Marine is set to demonstrate that Nova Scotia can produce vast amounts of clean and predictable energy from its world-famous tidal streams, after completing construction of its substation at Grand Passage. Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine

Sustainable Marine Ready to Deliver Tidal Energy in Early '22

Sustainable Marine reports it is set to demonstrate that Nova Scotia can produce 'clean' and predictable energy from its world-famous tidal streams…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

2G Engineering

2G Engineering is a privately owned company located in Southern Wisconsin. We incorporated in 2005 by founders Hal and Taylor Glenn. We have been expanding our engineering expertise throughout the years by tackling diverse projects that have ranged from all electric…
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The REMUS Legacy: Celebrating 20+ years of REMUS

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

200 GRT Licensed Captain

● Lafayette, La, United States

Quality Assurance Inspector

● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news