Viridien, SLB Set to Launch ‘Massive’ OBN Survey Offshore Egypt

(Credit: Viridien)

(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien and SLB have entered into an agreement with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to launch a massive multi-client ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic acquisition and imaging program in Egypt’s Eastern Mediterranean offshore.

The largest project of its kind in the region, it will combine the recognized OBN expertise of both parties to deliver an unparalleled subsurface dataset for Egypt and international exploration partners.

This project will give explorers and investors a clearer understanding of the region’s complex subsurface and help them identify new opportunities for exploration and enhanced production.

Available through a multi-client model, the dataset will, support Egypt’s position as a regional energy hub. Data acquisition is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

“The Egyptian Eastern Mediterranean has great potential for development but features some of the most challenging environments for seismic imaging owing to the complex faulting and the Messinian evaporite layer that masks deep reservoirs formed from complex channel sand bodies.

“We are pleased to work with our partners, Viridien and SLB, who have decades of specialized imaging expertise in the region and will apply their cutting-edge technologies to deliver the clearest insight into the subsurface to help operators better evaluate and prioritize opportunities,” said Mahmoud Abdel Hamid, Chairman of EGAS.

“This agreement with SLB and EGAS marks a significant milestone for Viridien, giving new momentum to our commitment to Egypt as a key partner with over 30 years of in-country operating experience. Expanding our multi-client data library into the Egyptian Eastern Mediterranean with our advanced OBN imaging technologies will help showcase Egypt’s subsurface opportunities to the world,” added Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data, Viridien.

