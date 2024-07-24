 
New Wave Media

July 24, 2024

Prysmian Gets $489M from EIB for European Green Transition Push

(Credit: Prysmian)

(Credit: Prysmian)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Italian cable maker Prysmian have signed a new $488.7 million (€450 million) finance contract to facilitate green electricity transmission and distribution in Europe.

With a view to meeting the growing demand for renewable energy in general and offshore wind in particular, Prysmian will use the EIB funds to build new production lines for extra-high-voltage submarine cables, lines for high-voltage onshore cables and other technical improvements to existing lines.

The EIB-financed investment will enable Prysmian to double its production capacity for extruded cables at its three factories in Pikkala (Finland), Pozzuoli (Italy) and Gron (France) from around 2 000 km a year to over 4 000 km a year.

This will help to meet EU targets for clean energy transmission via submarine cable solutions and long-distance interconnections, improving the integration and efficiency of renewable energy.

According to Prysmian estimates and in line with time frames and procedures that are still being defined, this investment will also promote the creation of new jobs, thereby generating major economic benefits for the countries involved.

In addition, almost half of the operations covered by the agreement will take place in cohesion regions such as Campania in Italy and Burgundy in France, thereby helping to address regional economic disparities and promoting more balanced and inclusive economic development.

The contract follows previous agreements between Prysmian and the EIB. In the past, the EIB has backed Prysmian’s research and development across Europe, helping to support its production centres of excellence while promoting clean and renewable energy with interconnections between integrated renewable resource systems via cable solutions.

“The EIB is the EU climate bank, and this financing shows our commitment to backing clean energy transmission in Europe. This agreement with Prysmian will help achieve the REPowerEU objectives by mobilising vast resources to address the most pressing energy and environmental challenges,” said Gelsomina Vigliotti, EIB’s Vice-President.

 “Prysmian is playing a key role in promoting the European energy transition. We are proud that the EIB is supporting our commitment to help build additional capacity to meet the growing demand for clean energy across the continent,” added Massimo Battaini, Prysmian’s CEO.

Related News

(Credit: Sulmara)

Sulmara Gets NZTC Funding Push for More Green USV Tech

Subsea specialist Sulmara has secured funding from the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) to develop an over-the-horizon (OTH)…

(Credit: ABPmer / Rick Ayrton)

ABPmer to Work on Expansion of UK’s Offshore Industry Database

Marine consultancy and survey company ABPmer has been appointed by Crown Estate Scotland to support the work related to the…

(Credit: NKT)

NKT Set to Supply Subsea Cable Systems for Scottish Power Transmission Links

NKT has signed framework agreement with Scottish transmission system operator (TSO) SSEN Transmission for the supply of power…

Atlantic Guardian vessel (Credit: EMGS)

EMGS, Velocitas Team Up for OBN Survey in Barents Sea

Norwegian offshore survey services firm Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) and Velocitas Geo Solutions have entered into…

Rolf de Vries (Credit: OEG Renewables)

OEG Renewables Names Subsea Chief

OEG Renewables, offshore wind division of OEG Energy Group, has appointed Rolf de Vries as its subsea director.The OEG Renewables’…

(Credit: SLB)

SLB OneSubsea to Design All-Electric Subsea System for Equinor’s Fram Sør Field

Oilfield services company SLB has, through its joint venture OneSubsea, secured a contract from Equinor for the front-end…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news