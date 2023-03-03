 
New Wave Media

March 3, 2023

Prysmian Bags €1.8B Order to Connect Dutch Offshore Wind Farms

©twixter/AdobeStock

©twixter/AdobeStock

Energy and telecom cable firm Prysmian Group has secured contracts worth approximately €1.8 billion (currently around $1.9 billion) in total with the Dutch transmission system operator TenneT for the two grid connection projects IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 to link two future offshore wind farms located in the Dutch North Sea to the province of Zeeland located in the southwestern part of the Netherlands.

Prysmian said the contracts’ aggregate value increases the total value of Prysmian’s order book to about €8.5 billion.

Prysmian Group will be responsible for the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, testing and commissioning of two 525 kV HVDC submarine and land cable systems — including fibre optic cables — and all related accessories for the IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 offshore wind farms, for a total of 4 GW capacity.©TenneT

IJmuiden Ver Alpha is an offshore grid connection system with around 176 km of route length (of which about 164 km offshore), while Nederwiek 1 has a total route length of approximately 217 km (of which 208 km offshore). The delivery of the first connection is scheduled for 2029, whereas the second is scheduled for 2030.

Each cable system consists of two single-core 525 kV HVDC cables (with XLPE insulation for the submarine portion and P-Laser insulation for the land route), one single-core metallic return cable and one fibre optic cable. Submarine cables will be manufactured at Prysmian Group’s plants in Pikkala (Finland) and Arco Felice (Italy), while land cables will be produced in Gron (France). 

Marine installation operations will be performed by Prysmian`s cable laying vessels and in partnership with Deme Group, a Belgian offshore installation contractor.

Deployment of innovative 525 kV HVDC technology for submarine cable systems

525 kV HVDC XPLE Cable System - ©TenneT

"Prysmian Group has reached in 2022 a significant milestone, successfully passing the development and testing of the first 525 kV extruded submarine full cable system for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) applications. The IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 projects are now the first projects where Prysmian Group deploys its breakthrough 525 kV offshore cable technology, specifically designed to support the energy transition thanks to its key features that enable a massive increase in transmission capacity to 2 GW, which is more than double the value achieved with 320 kV DC systems currently in service," Prysmian said.

“We are proud to be part of this strategic project that confirms Prysmian as a reliable partner in support of the Dutch ‘Routekaart 2030’ plans to reduce net GHG emissions and achieve the Netherlands' carbon neutrality targets. The implementation of our innovative 525 kV HVDC technology for submarine cable systems underlines our ongoing commitment to the energy transition and enables our customers to further reduce the costs of offshore wind power and minimize their environmental impact," said Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU, Prysmian Group.

Tim Meyerjürgens, COO TenneT says: “We are proud that we developed this new cable system together with the market. Our qualification programme has shown that Prysmian is on track for this new offshore connection standard. By realizing the world’s first 525 kV XLPE HVDC offshore cable systems to connect 2 GW projects, we jointly reconfirm our front runner position in offshore grid development and our commitment to deliver on the joint ambition to develop the North Sea into the green power plant of Europe.”


Related News

©NKT

NKT Secures Record-breaking High-Voltage Power Cable Deals in Dutch North Sea

Offshore cable firm NKT has secured three turnkey high-voltage power cable projects for the IJmuiden Ver and Nederwiek offshore…

©PacWave Energy

Nexans' Cables for US' First Grid-connected Wave Energy Test Facility

Nexans, a company specializing in making and installing power cables, has secured a contract for PacWave South, the United…

Image courtesy Ocean Business

Ocean Business '23 preps for Southampton, Announces Exhibitor List

With two months to go until Ocean Business 2023, more than 300 manufacturers and service providers have booked space at the sold-out show…

©Mooreast

Mooreast to Create "at least 100 jobs" in Aberdeen with Subsea Foundation Production Facility

Singapore-based mooring and anchoring specialist Mooreast Holdings said Monday it could bring at least 100 jobs to Aberdeen…

©North Sea Farmers

Dutch Project to Grow Seaweed in Offshore Wind Farms Gets $1.6M from Amazon

Amazon.com has granted 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) to a Dutch project testing the viability of commercially growing…

Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Transocean's Drillship to be Used for Deep-Sea Mineral Exploration

Offshore drilling company Transocean has agreed to invest in DEME Group’s subsidiary Global Sea Mineral Resources NV (“GSR”)…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

New Products & Technologies

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Shipyard Project Manager

● Allen Marine Tours ● Sitka, Alaska, United States

Assistant Director/Mariner Credentialing

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news