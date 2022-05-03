 
May 3, 2022

PXGEO Activates Second OBN Crew for CGG Project in North Sea

Credit:PXGEO File Photo

Marine seismic company PXGEO said Tuesday it was activating a second Ocean Bottom Node crew for a seismic acquisition project in the North Sea.

"CGG has awarded this work to PXGEO as part of a hybrid streamer and ocean bottom node project, with a duration of approximately three months," PXGEO said. No further details were shared.

In June 2021, PXGEO acquired Fugro's subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions, a company specializing in Ocean Bottom Node surveys.

The acquisition included a substantial ocean bottom node inventory,  handling equipment, related technology, intellectual property, and project backlog.

