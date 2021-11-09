RDSEA's "Pic of the Week"

First installation of a Datawell Waverider Buoy system into the Tampa Bay PORTS Program. Raw data are derived from the Coastal Data Information Program (CDIP), an extensive network for monitoring waves and beaches along the coastlines of the United States. Quality-controlled wave and sea surface temperature data are produced by CDIP, which is part of the Integrative Oceanography Division (IOD) at Scripps Institute of Oceanography (SIO), with funding and oversight from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Grad students from USF's College of Marine Science (Dr. Mark Luther) participated in the deployment. RDSEA has been involved in NOAA/Tampa Bay PORTS since its inception in the early 1990s, the initial pilot study for the now National PORTS program and has supported CDIP in local Florida deployments. Sea Sub Offshore Services (Largo, FL) and Florida Institute of Oceanography (FIO, USF-St Pete) handle offshore logistics and services.