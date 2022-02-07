RDSEA "Pic of the Week"

Combined efforts, University of South Florida's College of Marine Science; Ocean Circulation Laboratory, and the Center of Ocean Technologies (COT), bring back to life a Met-Ocean site on USF's "Coastal Ocean Monitoring and Prediction System" (COMPS) , West Florida Shelf (WFS), eastern Gulf of Mexico, the initial/original coastal monitoring system in the U.S.:

Curtin-led research has revealed an increase in levels of both acid and hydrogen sulfide in the ocean was the double whammy…

The National Oceanography Center (NOC) announced the passing of Raymond Pollard, a major contributor to the subject of oceanography.Pollard…

Built to survive in nuclear storage ponds, a sixth Saab Seaeye Tiger-N robot has been ordered for the Sellafield nuclear…

The Oceanology International exhibition and conference returns to ExCel London in March 2022Oceanology International (Oi)…

As of the end of January 2022, there were over 45 projects in development representing a $136 billion capital expenditure…

Featured Companies

VideoRay VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc. Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.