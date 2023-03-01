A Recap of Subsea Expo Aberdeen

Subsea Expo, an annual three-day showcase of the UK’s £8billion underwater industry organized by the Global Underwater Hub, welcomedmore than 6,000 visitors representing 60 countries this year, the organizers said. More than 150 companies and organizations from across the industry supply chain exhibited at the event, including some from Australia, Holland and the U.S. While a packed conference program with 14 sessions and around 85 speakers saw discussions on major industry talking points, including marine renewables, data and digital, subsea production systems and robotics and autonomous operations.

Key industry topics were debated during Subsea Expo, with energy security, energy transition and offshore wind featuring prominently. The subject of security of underwater infrastructure was also explored both in the conference sessions and on the exhibition floor.

Incidents in 2022 underlined the importance of underwater cables and pipelines to the global economy and local communities, and the need to protect such assets. One such incident was the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline. At Subsea Expo, Subsea Commercial Services displayed Blueye Robotics’ remotely operated vehicle (ROV) that captured the first footage of the damage, alongside shrapnel from the pipeline.

Subsea Expo also saw the UK Government launch its Global Upstream Decommissioning Export Strategy, a document that the energy industry had requested. The recommendations contained in it provide a blueprint for the future as the sector seeks to capitalise on two decades of experience removing and recycling redundant platforms and infrastructure in the North Sea and exporting those skills and knowledge around the world.

Aiming to inspire the next generation into the energy and underwater industries, the final day of Subsea Expo saw around 120 school children and students visit the event to take part in the foreSEA Your Future program. Alongside a presentation from space scientist, engineer and broadcaster Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock MBE, the pupils and students heard from a panel of young industry professionals discussing working in the underwater industry and their career journeys to date. There was also an opportunity to tour the exhibition arena and speak to companies working in the sector, with some setting pupils challenges to complete.

Subsea Expo 2023 was supported by Argentex, C-Kore Systems, Fugro, Knight Optical, Ocean Installer, Panolin, TechnipFMC, Viper Innovations and Wood. The three-day event will return in February 2024.

Image courtesy Subsea Expo