COVE Releases Blue Economy Children’s Book

The Center for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE) has launched the first chapter of the Wave of the Future, an interactive resource for kids, families and teachers. Wave of the Future is an interactive resource for kids, families and teachers

The book teaches children about industries that work in, on and around the ocean, and how we use the ocean’s resources to explore and study the ocean.

The “Wave of the Future, Canada’s Sustainable Blue Economy” was the inspiration from Dr. Sherry Scully, an educator who has spent six years studying careers in the ocean industry. Dr. Scully, along with Anna Naylor, used results from their Student Intentions and Perceptions Study 2019 as a base for the book. The study, which originated in 2016, surveyed youths in grades 9 – 12 to understand the perceptions of marine-related and trades and technology careers.

“I had two objectives in mind while writing this: I wanted to get our young people engaged in the blue economy, and I wanted to provide a resource that kids can work on with older and younger siblings and caregivers while they’re isolating at home,” said Dr. Scully. “Even after the COVID situation passes, this will be a useful resource for families and teachers to use.”

The Wave of the Future is geared towards children aged 10 to 12 years old and is a visual and interactive resource that introduces young people to the Blue Economy. Featuring quizzes, online resources and interesting facts, this resource highlights how industry plays a powerful role in establishing a sustainable blue economy, and also raises awareness about the range of industries and careers involved.

“We’re so happy to be releasing the first part of Dr. Scully’s and Anna Naylor’s new book,” said Jim Hanlon, CEO of COVE. “So many of us who have spent their careers in ocean activity were first drawn to the ocean by a sense of wonder and opportunity. The Wave of the Future really captures that excitement. I know that it will help bring a whole new generation of Canadians and global citizens to the ocean as a place to live and work.”

The first chapter “What is the Blue Economy?” is available in both French and English and can be download for free on the COVE website. Over the next four weeks, additional chapters will be released that will cover topics such as food and the Blue Economy, energy, transportation, and observation & conservation. The book profiles contributions from youth, Indigenous perspectives, entrepreneurs in ocean technology, and people who work across the blue economy, and across Canada, and highlights how industry is learning and sharing knowledge globally to help build a sustainable blue economy.