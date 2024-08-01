 
New Wave Media

August 1, 2024

Renovations Commence at NOAA's Research Vessel Pier in Charleston

Officials break ground on renovations to the NOAA pier facility in North Charleston, S.S., on July 30, 2024. (Image: NOAA)

Officials break ground on renovations to the NOAA pier facility in North Charleston, S.S., on July 30, 2024. (Image: NOAA)

NOAA held a groundbreaking ceremony to signal the start of renovations at its pier facility in North Charleston, S.C.

The project, expected to wrap up in 2026, includes the demolition of the site's existing pier and construction of a new one for NOAA's ships homeported in Charleston, the Ronald H. Brown and Nancy Foster. The new pier will feature shoreside power for the vessels, as well as a warehouse, sea wall, living shoreline and other supporting infrastructure.

In September 2023, NOAA awarded $59.8 million to Manson Construction Company for the renovations. The infrastructure project is partially funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda — and the historic Inflation Reduction Act — has made it possible for NOAA to renovate this pier facility in North Charleston and make way for more vital climate and ocean research for decades to come,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

“Many of NOAA’s investments in infrastructure over the next several years are made possible because of funds from the Inflation Reduction Act,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “Investing in our shoreside infrastructure helps NOAA meet essential at-sea data collection requirements that support enhanced economic security, public safety and homeland security for many years to come.”

“This pier and facility are integral to safe and efficient research ship operations in the area,” said NOAA Corps Vice Adm. (select) Nancy Hann, director of NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations and the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps. “Our ships cannot efficiently complete their critical work without safe and reliable shoreside infrastructure.”

Related News

Ocean Infinity 7805 (Credit: Ocean Infinity)

Ørsted, PGE Offer Look Into Future of Offshore Surveying

U.S. marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has completed an offshore wind farm survey for Ørsted and PGE in the Polish sector of the Baltic Sea…

(Credit: Apollo)

Apollo Wraps Up Trials of Quick Connector for Floating Offshore Renewables

Engineering company Apollo has completed the offshore trials for its PALM Quick Connection System (QCS), designed to streamline…

ETAP Platform (Credit: BP)

BP Hires Subsea7, SLB’s OneSubsea Alliance for Murlach Oil and Gas Job

Subsea Integration Alliance, a global alliance between Subsea7 and SLB’s OneSubsea, has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract from BP for the engineering…

(File image: Arctic Rays)

Inkfish Acquires Arctic Rays

Subsea imaging tech company Arctic Rays was acquired by Inkfish, a newly established organization dedicated to providing…

© ScubaDiver / Adobe Stock

GFCR Greenlights $25M to Scale Up Coral Reef Resilience Efforts

Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR) has announced over $25 million in grant funding to boost resilience efforts across coral…

Image courtesy Daniel Rasmussen/HydroSurv

Blue Armada Robotics Buys HydroSurv USV, More Orders Coming

Blue Armada Robotics has acquired its first USV, a REAV-60 from HydroSurv, marking a move to capture the uncrewed marine…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

News of Note
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news