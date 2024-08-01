Renovations Commence at NOAA's Research Vessel Pier in Charleston

NOAA held a groundbreaking ceremony to signal the start of renovations at its pier facility in North Charleston, S.C.

The project, expected to wrap up in 2026, includes the demolition of the site's existing pier and construction of a new one for NOAA's ships homeported in Charleston, the Ronald H. Brown and Nancy Foster. The new pier will feature shoreside power for the vessels, as well as a warehouse, sea wall, living shoreline and other supporting infrastructure.

In September 2023, NOAA awarded $59.8 million to Manson Construction Company for the renovations. The infrastructure project is partially funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda — and the historic Inflation Reduction Act — has made it possible for NOAA to renovate this pier facility in North Charleston and make way for more vital climate and ocean research for decades to come,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

“Many of NOAA’s investments in infrastructure over the next several years are made possible because of funds from the Inflation Reduction Act,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “Investing in our shoreside infrastructure helps NOAA meet essential at-sea data collection requirements that support enhanced economic security, public safety and homeland security for many years to come.”

“This pier and facility are integral to safe and efficient research ship operations in the area,” said NOAA Corps Vice Adm. (select) Nancy Hann, director of NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations and the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps. “Our ships cannot efficiently complete their critical work without safe and reliable shoreside infrastructure.”