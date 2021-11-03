Wednesday, November 3, 2021
 
UK Researchers Collaborate on Climate Solutions

© fotoart-wallraf/AdobeStock

UK climate science organizations announced a plan to form a new national alliance focused on climate solutions for society. Seven Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) supported centers and the Met Office will work together as the new UK National Climate Science Partnership (UKNCSP) to respond to threats posed by a rapidly changing climate.

The solutions-focused approach is aimed to support the UK Government in developing and evaluating solutions to the challenges of mitigating and adapting to climate change. The partnership will also work with the public and private sectors to ensure decision makers and businesses have access to the climate information they need, in order to build resilience and adapt to the pressing challenges of the coming decades.

The seven NERC-supported research centres are: British Antarctic Survey, British Geological Survey, the National Centre for Atmospheric Science, the National Centre for Earth Observation, the National Oceanography Centre, Plymouth Marine Laboratory and the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology.

As a priority, post-COP26, the UKNCSP will pool its partnerships’ resources to ensure aligned and integrated modelling and sustained observing programmes for the evolving global and UK climate. The partnership will engage with government, public and private sector decision makers and with the wider UK science community to establish future needs for national capability in climate science and develop a roadmap in response. The focus will also be on enhancing the UK’s capability by extending observational and modelling approaches, developing the use of new technologies, establishing major programmes of trans-disciplinary research and providing training for a new generation of policy and decision-makers and expert intermediaries.

