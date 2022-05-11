 
New Wave Media

May 11, 2022

Researchers Set to Explore Historic Shipwreck off North Carolina

The bow of the iconic Civil War ironclad Monitor resting on the seafloor off North Carolina. (Photo credit: Joe Poe, Monitor National Marine Sanctuary advisory council)

The bow of the iconic Civil War ironclad Monitor resting on the seafloor off North Carolina. (Photo credit: Joe Poe, Monitor National Marine Sanctuary advisory council)

NOAA scientists and partner researchers are set to explore the shipwreck of the USS Monitor, natural reefs and the maritime cultural landscape off the North Carolina coast, and starting May 15, the public will be able to follow along.

The two week mission — titled “Valor in the Atlantic” — will use state-of-the-art, remotely-piloted submersibles and other technologies to explore notable sites surrounding America’s first National Marine Sanctuary. The Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration is providing much of the technology for the mission, which will be livestreamed to the public from NOAA Ship Nancy Foster.

“This is the first in-depth survey of both the historic and ecological habitat of the USS Monitor since NOAA and the U.S. Navy recovered the Civil War vessel’s iconic gun turret in 2002,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, director of NOAA’s National Ocean Service. “The waters off North Carolina hold incredible historic and ecological value, and today’s technologies offer exciting new ways to participate in exploration and scientific discovery.”

NOAA said its National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science will analyze the imagery from the expedition to gain a better understanding of how shipwrecks serve as habitats that support marine life, while the North Carolina Office of State Archaeology will look for historical insights.

“Our team is excited to once again bring a telepresence capability to a NOAA vessel,” said Melissa Ryan, Vice President of the Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration. “It is no easy feat, and takes a team of very talented engineers to be able to share this upcoming mission with the world in real time.”

Collaborating with dozens of museums, aquariums, educators and other organizations, the “Valor in the Atlantic” mission broadcast will showcase the underwater sites to students, educators, scientists and the public.

Related News

Credit: Anduril

Anduril to Build Extra Large AUVs for Royal Australian Navy

Defense technology company Anduril Industries has entered into commercial negotiations with the  Australian Defence Force…

Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Nets 'Substantial' W. Africa Deal

Offshore installation services firm Subsea 7 said Friday it had won a substantial contract in West Africa.Subsea 7 defines…

Photo: Still taken from project video of EchoBoltBUG inspecting bolts inside ORE Catapult's Levenmouth Demonstration Turbine.

Smarter, Safer, Cheaper: A Six-legged Robot Autonomously Inspects Wind Turbine Bolts

A six-legged robot has demonstrated how it can inspect wind turbine bolts autonomously, removing the need for technicians…

© David A Litman / Adobe Stock

The Information Age is Transforming Fishing Worldwide

People in the world’s developed nations live in a post-industrial era, working mainly in service or knowledge industries.

Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Secures 'Significant' iEPCI Deal with Wintershall in Norway

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has said it has won a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and…

Reach Remote - Credit: Reach Subsea

Offshore Power Bank: Reach Subsea Orders 'Reach Remote' USVs

Norwegian subsea services company Reach Subsea has signed a contract with Kongsberg Maritime for the construction of the…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Ocean Sonics Ltd.

Ocean Sonics makes instruments that gather underwater sound. Based on the shores of the famous Bay of Fundy, Ocean Sonics is an innovative ocean engineering company that designs and builds digital hydrophones, projectors and support hardware. Our goal is to provide…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

S-MODE: Gathering Ocean Intel from Above, On and Under the Waves

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news