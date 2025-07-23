 
New Wave Media

July 23, 2025

USCG: Revisions to NVIC 01-89 Change 1 Underwater Survey Guidance – UWILD Considerations

© Towing Vessel Inspection Bureau

© Towing Vessel Inspection Bureau

Review of the Updated UWILD Policy

The updated UWILD policy has no direct impact on the brown water fleet. It emphasizes the importance of visibility during underwater surveys conducted by divers or remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Brown water operations—typically conducted in inland and coastal waterways such as rivers, canals, and bays—often involve confined waters and limited visibility. These conditions make it difficult to meet the policy’s visibility requirements, which state:

  • Water clarity must be sufficient for the diver or ROV to view the full height of the propeller and rudder in a single frame.

If this level of clarity cannot be achieved, operators must consider alternatives such as relocating the vessel, waiting for improved conditions, or drydocking.

Other key updates:

  • Expanded Eligibility:Vessels over 15 years old may qualify for UWILD with certain conditions and CG-CVC endorsement.
  • Third-Party Oversight:Unclassed ITVs operating under a TSMS can use their TPO to verify UWILDs without mandatory Coast Guard presence. Simplified documentation applies, and both the TPO and OCMI must be notified.
  • Harmonization:DD/ISE dates may now align with Load Line (LL) inspections for unclassed vessels.
  • Technology Use:ROVs equipped with advanced cameras and lighting may improve visibility in marginal conditions.

All other UWILD policy requirements remain unchanged.

Click here to download NVIC 01-89 Change 1 – UNDERWATER SURVEY GUIDANCE

Related News

© Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology, Hydrollica to Provide Seawater Tooling Technology

Ashtead Technology, a provider of mission-critical subsea technology solutions, has joined forces with Hydrollica, a manufacturer…

© Deep Ocean Search

Deep Sea Vision, Deep Ocean Search Enter MoU

In conjunction with the launch of its brand-new Mariner XL ROV, Deep Ocean Search (DOS) Ltd entered a Memorandum of Understanding…

© MacArtney

MacArtney Supplies Fully Integrated Clean Lab Solutions to the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research

In line with India's growing focus on deep-sea science and infrastructure, the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research…

© TeleGeography

Subsea Cable Infrastructure Requires Significant Maintenance and Repair Investment to Meet Global Use

As the backbone of the global internet, submarine cable infrastructure is seeing a surge in investment, but not in its maintenance…

© Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust

Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust Showcases Shipwreck Technology at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT) is proud to bring an extraordinary deep-sea discovery to the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Lands Offshore Wind Site Characterization Work in Norway

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has secured a contract for offshore wind site characterization, including acquisition, imaging…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news