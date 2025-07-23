USCG: Revisions to NVIC 01-89 Change 1 Underwater Survey Guidance – UWILD Considerations

Review of the Updated UWILD Policy

The updated UWILD policy has no direct impact on the brown water fleet. It emphasizes the importance of visibility during underwater surveys conducted by divers or remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Brown water operations—typically conducted in inland and coastal waterways such as rivers, canals, and bays—often involve confined waters and limited visibility. These conditions make it difficult to meet the policy’s visibility requirements, which state:

Water clarity must be sufficient for the diver or ROV to view the full height of the propeller and rudder in a single frame.

If this level of clarity cannot be achieved, operators must consider alternatives such as relocating the vessel, waiting for improved conditions, or drydocking.

Other key updates:

Expanded Eligibility: Vessels over 15 years old may qualify for UWILD with certain conditions and CG-CVC endorsement.

Vessels over 15 years old may qualify for UWILD with certain conditions and CG-CVC endorsement. Third-Party Oversight: Unclassed ITVs operating under a TSMS can use their TPO to verify UWILDs without mandatory Coast Guard presence. Simplified documentation applies, and both the TPO and OCMI must be notified.

Unclassed ITVs operating under a TSMS can use their TPO to verify UWILDs without mandatory Coast Guard presence. Simplified documentation applies, and both the TPO and OCMI must be notified. Harmonization: DD/ISE dates may now align with Load Line (LL) inspections for unclassed vessels.

DD/ISE dates may now align with Load Line (LL) inspections for unclassed vessels. Technology Use:ROVs equipped with advanced cameras and lighting may improve visibility in marginal conditions.

All other UWILD policy requirements remain unchanged.

Click here to download NVIC 01-89 Change 1 – UNDERWATER SURVEY GUIDANCE