 
New Wave Media

March 3, 2022

Blue Robotics Launches New Service Providers Map

Blue Robotics has been working on a new Service Providers map for its clients and the public at large.

The map was created for the company's community of users, for those looking to use ROVs and AUVs in projects, with insights on the organizations providing the tools and technology to perform services, from analyzing underwater infrastructures, Search and Rescue missions, and collecting water quality data, to name a few.

Companies interested to be a part of the resource are invited to connect with Blue Robotics at www.bluerobotics.com

