April 28, 2020

Olis Robotics Partners with Aleron Subsea

(Image: Olis Robotics)

(Image: Olis Robotics)

Olis Robotics announced a new agreement with the Aleron Subsea. Aleron will lead sales, distribution and support of Olis Robotics machine-learning ROV manipulator controllers.

The Olis Master Controller is providing value for ROV inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) global market operators. The controller’s intuitive interface, ease of integration and straightforward training make the product a requirement  for new ROVs and ROV upgrade and sustainment kits. The Olis Master Controller is available at a price point far below the cost of replacing legacy controllers.

“We’re leveraging technology we developed for NASA and missions to the moon to help revolutionize the subsea industry and deliver intuitive controls and machine learning pilot assistive features that keep crew and equipment safe, along with saving time and money for offshore energy operations,” remarked Olis Robotics CEO Don Pickering. “We’re seeing increased interest in our solution in these uncertain times for the oil industry.”

Olis’ controllers are drop-in replacements to control legacy manipulators while providing advanced features that increase the precision of ROV operations. Olis Robotics’ controllers help extend the life of expensive manipulator assets while also setting a platform for future autonomous operations. Aleron will lead sales of Olis Master Controller products for it’s retrofit and rental business.  

Aleron will also incorporate the Olis Master Controller with the manipulators used on Aleron’s innovative MultiROV product. The MultiROv is a flexible solution for remote subsea operations that can be configured to meet changing operational requirements in a cost effective way. Combining Olis’ autonomous software technology with Aleron’s modular MultiROV gives subsea operation customers a solution for future IRM operation requirements.  

machine learningNational Aeronautics and Space Administrationoil industry
