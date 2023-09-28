Thursday, September 28, 2023
 
New Wave Media

September 28, 2023

Jaia Robotics Receives NOAA SBIR Phase I Grant

Image courtesy Jaia Robotics

Image courtesy Jaia Robotics

Jaia Robotics, an emerging maker of low-cost, micro-sized aquatic drones (JaiaBots), announced a $174,948 SBIR Phase I grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The Project is titled, “Sea Air Boundary Energy Transfer Measurements Using Micro-Sized UxVs".

Jaia will work with Jim Owens and his team at Nautilus Defense who will develop an instrumented parachute to support launching JaiaBots out of a P-3 SonoBuoy tube to collect Atmospheric Data. The JaiaBot will detach from the parachute to collect Sea Surface Data – including temperature, salinity, current vectors, wave heights and periodicity; and Sub Surface Data – including 100m profile dives, temperature, salinity, and sub surface current vectors.

“We are proud to be selected as one of 30 projects awarded SBIR Phase I funding this year, and plan to demonstrate project feasibility and apply for future Phase II funding in early 2024,” said Ian Estaphan Owen, CEO and Co-Founder of Jaia Roboticss “This NOAA supported work will help Jaia to further ruggedize the vehicles to expand observation in a wider range of environments. The strategy of deploying multiple sensors over a survey area to collect synoptic data above and below the surface is a game changer in terms of speed of observation, and real-time dynamic understanding of the environmental changes occurring throughout the volume of ocean being observed. The low cost per JaiaBot finally makes this an affordable reality” continued Ian.

Related News

Credit: Taiwan President Website

VIDEO: Taiwan Reveals First Domestically Made Submarine in Defense Milestone

Taiwan unveiled its first domestically developed submarine on Thursday, a major step in a project aimed at strengthening…

Image Caption: (L-R) Sonardyne Inc Sales Manager, Kim Swords and Aquatic Sensors Sales and Marketing Director, Andrea Zappe celebrate the news of the appointment at OCEANS 2023 in Biloxi. - Credit: Sonardyne

Sonardyne Targets US Marine Technology Market Growth Through Partnership with Aquatic Sensors

Sonardyne Inc. has appointed Aquatic Sensors as resellers as part of their growth in the US marine technology market.Making…

Ed Husic MP - Minister for Industry and Science (middle) officially unveils the facility with Advanced Navigation CEOs and co-founders Xavier Orr and Chris Shaw.

Advanced Navigation Unveils Hi-Tech Robotics Facility in Australia for AI-Powered Navigation Systems

Advanced Navigation, an innovator in artificial intelligence (AI) for robotic and navigation technologies, has unveiled a…

Credit:©The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Swedish Prosecutor Hopes to Conclude Nord Stream Enquiry by Year-end

The Swedish investigation into the sabotage last year of the Nord Stream pipelines is at a sensitive stage and the prosecutor…

A PGS seismic vessel - Credit: PGS

Norwegian Seismic Specialists TGS and PGS Set to Merge

Seismic group TGS, a supplier of key data to the oil industry, has agreed to buy loss-making rival PGS in an all-share deal…

Credit: OPT (File Image)

NOAA Chooses OPT for Uncrewed Maritime Systems Services

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) announced the award of three separate Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Multiple…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

PopEye: Autonomous Anchoring for Large Commercial Vessels
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news