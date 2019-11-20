ROVCO Completes Galloper Offshore Wind Farm Project

Rovco completed a ROV inspection contract, a $1 million contract that resulted in completion of the baseline asset integrity survey at the newly constructed Galloper Offshore Wind Farm, a 353MW installed capacity wind farm which lies 30km off the coast of Suffolk, UK.

“This project demonstrates the future of offshore inspection,” said Brian Allen, CEO and founder of Rovco. “innogy is the first of our customers to complete a whole field 3D inspection, the data they’ve obtained will go a long way to enabling and ensuring better asset integrity and knowledge of their infrastructure. The success of this project is also a testament to the efforts of our talented employees who work extremely hard to achieve the incredibly high standards evident within our inspection services.”

The project, which was awarded by Innogy Renewables UK, began in September - with 24-hour ROV operations provided over a four-week period. Rovco deployed a Cougar XT ROV fitted with both 3D imaging sonar and their SubSLAM 3D technology to complete planned asset inspection activities. The project was performed from the DP2 support vessel, Atlantic Voyager. A second ROV inspection campaign to assess internal foundations is due to mobilize this month.

For the project ROVCO inspected all 56 turbines at the Galloper Wind Farm. Data for this project is being delivered via Rovco’s in-house Data Command Center, a proprietary software system which allows for all the various datasets collected to be combined and presented through a simple internet browser. Within the platform, Rovco’s clients view survey data libraries, reports, videos and 3D point clouds, as well as use tools to measure point-to-point distances, surface areas and volumes, providing a streamlined workflow for future asset management.



