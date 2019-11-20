 
New Wave Media

November 20, 2019

ROVCO Completes Galloper Offshore Wind Farm Project

Image: ROVCO

Image: ROVCO

Rovco completed a ROV inspection contract, a $1 million contract that resulted in completion of the baseline asset integrity survey at the newly constructed Galloper Offshore Wind Farm, a 353MW installed capacity wind farm which lies 30km off the coast of Suffolk, UK.

“This project demonstrates the future of offshore inspection,” said Brian Allen, CEO and founder of Rovco. “innogy is the first of our customers to complete a whole field 3D inspection, the data they’ve obtained will go a long way to enabling and ensuring better asset integrity and knowledge of their infrastructure. The success of this project is also a testament to the efforts of our talented employees who work extremely hard to achieve the incredibly high standards evident within our inspection services.”

The project, which was awarded by Innogy Renewables UK, began in September - with 24-hour ROV operations provided over a four-week period. Rovco deployed a Cougar XT ROV fitted with both 3D imaging sonar and their SubSLAM 3D technology to complete planned asset inspection activities. The project was performed from the DP2 support vessel, Atlantic Voyager. A second ROV inspection campaign to assess internal foundations is due to mobilize this month.

For the project ROVCO inspected all 56 turbines at the Galloper Wind Farm. Data for this project is being delivered via Rovco’s in-house Data Command Center, a proprietary software system which allows for all the various datasets collected to be combined and presented through a simple internet browser. Within the platform, Rovco’s clients view survey data libraries, reports, videos and 3D point clouds, as well as use tools to measure point-to-point distances, surface areas and volumes, providing a streamlined workflow for future asset management.

3D technologyasset managementBrian Allen
Email

Related News

Henry Jeffrey (Photo: OES)

OES: Surge in Tidal Energy in 2020

The last annual report issued by Ocean Energy Systems (OES) highlights significant international investment including $25m…

Image: Kim Heng Offshore & Marine Holdings Limited.

Kim Heng Enters Taiwan’s OWP

Kim Heng Shipbuilding & Engineering (KHSE), wholly owned subsidiary of Kim Heng Offshore & Marine (KHOM), has entered into…

© m.mphoto/AdobeStock

DOE Prizes to to Inspire Ocean Innovation

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced developments in two new prizes: Waves to Water, which challenges innovators…

Photo Courtesy of UC San Diego Scripps Center for Marine Archaeology

#Oi2020 History

In 2017, UC San Diego launched the Scripps Center for Marine Archaeology (SCMA). Co-led by Scripps Oceanography and Department of Anthropology…

WaveRoller towed in to position off the coast at Peniche in Portugal. (Photo: AW-Energy)

WaveRoller Tested in Portugal

A first-of-a-kind commercially-ready offshore wave power generation device is soon to be completed thanks to the experts…

(Photo: Equinor)

New Floating Wind Center Launched

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult launched a new multimillion dollar national Floating Offshore Wind Center of…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Impulse-PDM

Teledyne Impulse-PDM has more than 30 years experience in providing interconnect solutions for the toughest environments. The company is a leading worldwide provider of sophisticated electronic components, instruments and communications products for niche markets where performance…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Oil & Gas

Teledyne Oil and Gas is an alliance of Teledyne Technologies companies that delivers high-reliability engineered interconnect solutions for power transmission, data transmission and monitoring applications to operators in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Teledyne Bowtech

Bowtech Products Ltd (Est.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Marine outboard & inboard Technician

● Inman, SC South Carolina, United States

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news