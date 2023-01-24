Tuesday, January 24, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 24, 2023

Rovco Expands Offshore Capabilities with Glomar Supporter Charter

Credit: Rovco

Credit: Rovco

Rovco, a UK-based subsea robotics and survey firm, has signed a three-year charter with Glomar Offshoreof the multipurpose support vessel, Glomar Supporter.

The company said the charter was part of its growth strategy within its site characterizing business unit, and market a significant expansion of the company’s offshore hydrographic, geophysical, and shallow geotechnical survey capabilities.

"Responding to high client demand amid a rapidly growing offshore wind market, Rovco, working in collaboration with Glomar and marine design consultants, Medea, will reconfigure the vessel to permanently carry an entire suite of state-of-the-art survey sensors and equipment, aimed at providing the highest quality data capture, reporting, and technology-enabled solutions for a streamlined and efficient site characterization offering," Rovco said.

Upon completion of dry docking in February 2023, the vessel will be delivered to Rovco complete with a keel-mounted gondola, an array of deck equipment, and dedicated high-end survey and reporting office suites, Rovco said.

The gondola, designed and analysed for performance by Medea, will contain a suite of permanently installed survey sensors including dual head multibeam configurations, with inbuild roll and pitch stabilization for high quality acquisition, Rovco added.

The main deck will be reconfigured to feature a main stern A-Frame for the deployment and towing of multiple sensor types, including seismic equipment, as well as adding secondary deck handling equipment for deployment of cone penetration test (CPT) and Vibrocorers to facilitate efficient sampling of in-situ soil conditions and taking advantage of the stable DP2 platform.

Upon delivery, Rovco will install a host of additional technology to enable force multiplication during survey operations and fast, large data packet transfers to shore for reporting efficiency. 

"The entire package is designed to bring significant schedule efficiencies and cost savings to clients," Rovco said.

"Rovco will mobilize a dedicated survey team onboard the Glomar Supporter to deliver a comprehensive package of site characterisation solutions and specialised offshore survey projects, with a key focus on supporting the rapidly growing pipeline of offshore wind projects from their Aberdeen operational base, across ScotWind, the Southern North, Irish and Celtic Sea developments," Rovco added.

Built in 2009, the Glomar Supporter underwent an extensive rebuild and refurbishment in 2021. The 60m vessel is equipped with DP2 station keeping capabilities, a carrying capacity of around 1395t DWT and a combined deck space of 497 m2.


Related News

Credit: Jan Verhoog/MarineTraffic.com

UK Defense Ministry Buys Offshore Construction Vessel for Subsea Cable, Pipelines Protection

The UK defense ministry has acquired a subsea construction vessel that used to work in the offshore energy industry. The vessel…

Dr Bernhard Bruggaier is Acteon's new CEO ©Acteon

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

Offshore energy industry services company Acteon Group Ltd has appointed Dr Bernhard Bruggaier as Group Chief Executive.

©Asso.subsea

Offshore Wind: Hellenic Cables Hires Asso.Subsea for Cable Installation in Germany

Hellenic Cables has hired the offshore installation company Asso.subsea to move, install, and protect the 220 kV export subsea…

Credit:Matvejs/AdobeStock

DEME Offshore Taps Tekmar for Dogger Bank C Cable Protection Systems

Tekmar Group will supply Cable Protection Systems (CPS) for the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm in the UK, under a contract…

©Minesto

Tidal Energy: Minesto Doubling Electricity Production Capacity of its Faroe Islands Site

Tidal energy developer Minesto said Thursday it had installed additional offshore infrastructure in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands…

SOV design by Vard, who leads the Ocean Charger project. (Image: Vard)

Norwegian Government Backs Project to Develop Offshore Charging Solutions

The Norwegian government awarded Maritime CleanTech partner Vard Group and the Ocean Charger project partners 38 million NOK (approx.

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

A new generation in motion sensing for autonomous subsea vehicles

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

100T Boat Captain - Crater Lake Tours

● CRATER LAKE, Oregon, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news