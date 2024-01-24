Wednesday, January 24, 2024
 
New Wave Media

January 24, 2024

Rovco Grows Offshore Wind Survey Fleet

DP2 vessel Glomar Worker (Credit: Rovco)

DP2 vessel Glomar Worker (Credit: Rovco)

Rovco, a UK-based subsea robotics and survey firm, has added a second hull mounted survey vessel to its fleet with the long-term charter of the DP2 vessel Glomar Worker. 

The four-year charter with Glomar comes in response to client demand for innovative geophysical and geotechnical survey solutions, according to the company.

Rovco has started the conversion of the sister vessel to the already contracted Glomar Supporter, already under long-term charter.

After completion of these role specific upgrades, the vessel will launch as a specialized and dedicated geophysical survey asset to serve the offshore wind market.

Rovco’s newest survey vessel will be equipped with a hull mounted gondola and the highest specification sensor package, along with additional stern and starboard A-Frames to allow deployment of specialist towed survey equipment and multi sensor towing.

Worker and her sister, Supporter, will now both enable full site data capture with seamless integration across data sets for temporal comparisons. Starlink and VSAT ship to ship and ship to shore communications will permit live streaming for real time decision making and the movement of some roles onshore.

The Worker will also be equipped with an Autonomous Surface Vessel (ASV) operating as a force multiplier.

Both vessels have permanently mobilized WROVs, enabling the completion of survey and inspection tasks in field, without return to port or the need for additional vessels in field.

“Our objective is to facilitate the offshore wind sector through the development and deployment of automated offshore wind services that aid the engineering, design construction, maintenance and performance of offshore wind farms,” said Marc Coull, Rovco’s Director of Operations and Maintenance.

Related News

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Yinson Production)

Enauta Set to Receive Key Equipment for Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

The first multiphase pumping subsea system (MPP), that will support oil and gas production at the Atlanta field in Brazil's Santos Basin…

Aquarius G (Credit: N-Sea Group)

N-Sea Boosts Fleet with Aquarius-G Subsea Service Vessel

Subsea solutions provider N-Sea Group has entered into an agreement with Rederij Groen for long-term charter of the vessel Aquarius-G…

Argos offshore platform (Credit: BP)

TechnipFMC Gets ‘Significant’ Contract from BP in Gulf of Mexico

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a ‘significant’ contract from BP for its Argos Southwest Extension project…

(Credit: Jumbo Offshore)

MODEC Contracts Jumbo Offshore for FPSO Errea Wittu Job

Jumbo Offshore has been awarded a contract by MODEC for the pre-installation of the mooring spread of the FPSO Errea Wittu…

Hollandse Kust (west) Alpha Offshore Substation (Credit: Flying Focus/Tennet)

Hollandse Kust (west) Alpha Offshore Substation Set for Wind Turbines Link-Up

The grid connection for Hollandse Kust (west) Alpha offshore substation is officially ready for commissioning after receiving…

(Credit: Tekmar)

Tekmar Reels In $4.4M Offshore Wind Cable Protection Deal

Offshore services firm Tekmar Group has secured a contract to supply its cable protection system for an undisclosed offshore…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People, Company & Technology News
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news