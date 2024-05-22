Rovco Secures Survey Work on UK’s 1.5GW Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind Farm

Rovco, a UK-based subsea robotics and survey firm, has been selected by TotalEnergies, Corio Generation, and Gulf Energy Developments to survey key sites at Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind Farm in the Southern North Sea.

With the project scheduled to start imminently, Rovco will be responsible for carrying out a full geophysical investigation of several key sites at Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind off the Lincolnshire coast.

This will involve mapping both the seabed and sub-seabed conditions to identify hazards that may affect the future installation of wind turbines and subsea cables.

Rovco will also conduct benthic environmental surveys of the site, helping to better understand and minimise any disruption to local wildlife.

The work will be carried out by one of Rovco’s dedicated survey vessels, Glomar Supporter, which is permanently mobilised with the latest survey technology.

With an unmanned surface vessel (USV) onboard, it is equipped to deliver simultaneous data collection with instant upload to the vessel.

The vessel also has a work class ROV for concurrent inspection activities.

The project is a joint venture between TotalEnergies, Corio Generation - a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management operating on a standalone basis - and Gulf Energy Development.

With a planned installed capacity of 1.5 GW, it will be one of the UK’s largest offshore wind farms upon completion.

“We’re thrilled to have been chosen as a partner to conduct this vital survey work at of one of the UK’s largest offshore wind projects. Survey work has a critical role to play in accelerating the deployment of offshore wind. We’re pleased to be supporting our partners in realising their ambitions for both environmental stewardship and for the future development of Outer Dowsing,” said Graham Bell, Head of Geoscience at Rovco.