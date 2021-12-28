Royal IHC Sheds Diving, Hyperbaric Division

Royal IHC announced that on the December 24, 2021, it sold IHC Hytech B.V. (Hytech) to private investors who have established Pommec Hytech Holding B.V. Buyers plan to merge the operations of Hytech with those of Pommec B.V. (Pommec).

Hytech specializes in the design and manufacturing of high quality, professional diving and hyperbaric equipment. Hytech designs, produces and delivers innovative, sustainable and integrated equipment for the diving, governmental, tunneling, life support and medical markets. Other than the medical market, Pommec is currently active in all markets that Hytech operates in. Pommec is currently located in Bergen op Zoom. Buyers plan to locate combined operations of Hytech and Pommec at Hytech’s location in Raamsdonksveer.

IHC Hytech is a specialist company in the area of hyperbaric equipment. It is a highly reputable player for both new build as well as service. The company was originally acquired by Royal IHC because Royal IHC intended to build Dive Support Vessels. The changed market situation in the offshore market meant that this never materialized. Fortunately, the governmental market held up. On top, Hytech diversified its product offering into amongst others the market for medical hyperbaric chambers and the market for tunneling equipment. The company is successful in these markets. Through the planned merger with competitor Pommec, a leading ‘go to’ market player for hyperbaric equipment will be shaped.