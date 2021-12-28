Tuesday, December 28, 2021
 
New Wave Media

December 28, 2021

Royal IHC Sheds Diving, Hyperbaric Division

Royal IHC announced that on the December 24, 2021, it sold IHC Hytech B.V. (Hytech) to private investors who have established Pommec Hytech Holding B.V. Buyers plan to merge the operations of Hytech with those of Pommec B.V. (Pommec).

Hytech specializes in the design and manufacturing of high quality, professional diving and hyperbaric equipment. Hytech designs, produces and delivers innovative, sustainable and integrated equipment for the diving, governmental, tunneling, life support and medical markets. Other than the medical market, Pommec is currently active in all markets that Hytech operates in. Pommec is currently located in Bergen op Zoom. Buyers plan to locate combined operations of Hytech and Pommec at Hytech’s location in Raamsdonksveer.

IHC Hytech is a specialist company in the area of hyperbaric equipment. It is a highly reputable player for both new build as well as service. The company was originally acquired by Royal IHC because Royal IHC intended to build Dive Support Vessels. The changed market situation in the offshore market meant that this never materialized. Fortunately, the governmental market held up. On top, Hytech diversified its product offering into amongst others the market for medical hyperbaric chambers and the market for tunneling equipment. The company is successful in these markets. Through the planned merger with competitor Pommec, a leading ‘go to’ market player for hyperbaric equipment will be shaped.

Related News

Credit: Oceaneering

Oceaneering, BP Remotely Pilot ROV in UK from Shore in Norway

Subsea services company Oceaneering has said it has successfully completed the first onshore remote piloting of a remotely…

Blue Ocean Seismic Services swarm concept, illustration. Image from Blue Ocean Seismic Services

Sourcing Seismic with Subsea Swarms

Swarm behavior of underwater vehicles has long been on the wish list. Couple that with collecting seismic data and you have an interesting challenge.

Credit: Orbital

Tidal Power: Orbital Eyes Multi-device Deployment Across UK

UK-based tidal energy technology firm Orbital said Wednesday it would qualify multiple applications for submission into the…

“We’re building standardization to enable a rapid expansion of sensing in the ocean. (Traditionally) every sensor, every piece of hardware is different, with a different protocol, and a different connector. If you try to put them together, things get ugly quick, and everything turns into an engineering project. Engineering projects are great for engineers, (but) they’re bad for almost everybody else (because) they cost a lot of time and money.” Tim Janssen, CEO , Sofar Ocean Technologies. Image

Inside Sofar Ocean Technologies' Epic Quest to Open Ocean Data

Tim Janssen, CEO, Sofar Ocean Technologies, discusses this real-time ocean intelligence platform’s quest to collect, network…

Image courtesy Blue Robotics

Blue Robotics Expands on the WetLink Line

Blue Robotics expanded the WetLink family of products. The WetLink Penetrator (WLP) is Blue Robotics’ next-generation solution for low-cost…

Sustainable Marine is set to demonstrate that Nova Scotia can produce vast amounts of clean and predictable energy from its world-famous tidal streams, after completing construction of its substation at Grand Passage. Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine

Sustainable Marine Ready to Deliver Tidal Energy in Early '22

Sustainable Marine reports it is set to demonstrate that Nova Scotia can produce 'clean' and predictable energy from its world-famous tidal streams…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

RPS Energy

RPS Energy is an independent consultancy, with over 5,000 employees, providing technical, commercial and project management services in the fields of geoscience, engineering and HSE & Risk Management from its offices worldwide. resources across the complete asset life cycle.
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Easytrak Pyxis, the Ready-to-Use USBL System with Integrated INS for Motion Compensation and Heading Performance

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Quality Assurance Inspector

● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news