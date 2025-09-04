Thursday, September 4, 2025
 
FarSounder Introduces 3D Sonar Web Application

© FarSounder

© FarSounder

FarSounder, a leader in 3D Forward Looking Sonar (FLS) technology, has released its new web app with an intuitive user interface (UI). 

The highlight of this release is a powerful and integrative web app compatible with tablets and laptops, with plans to expand compatibility with multi-function displays (MFDs). This versatility allows captains and officers to access the advanced 3D display from virtually anywhere on board, whether standing on deck or stationed at the helm.

The new UI integrates sonar data with chart and aerial imagery layers along with AIS and ARPA targets, providing a clear, comprehensive, and interactive navigation environment. 

At the heart of this advancement is the FarSounder Argos 3D Forward Looking Sonar system, delivering underwater awareness with real-time data up to 1,000 meters ahead of the vessel.

