Tuesday, September 26, 2023
 
New Wave Media

September 25, 2023

Ørsted to Deploy Rutter's Wave Prediction Tech on CTVs

(Photo: Ørsted)

(Photo: Ørsted)

Offshore wind developer Ørsted is deploying Rutter’s wave prediction technology on board selected crew transfer vessels (CTV) worldwide within its contracted fleet to improve the safe transfer of personnel to offshore wind turbines.

Roots of the initiative stretch back to 2018, when the two companies launched a project to investigate wave prediction applications for improving safety during transfers from CTVs to offshore wind turbines, resulting in the development of wave prediction capability and operational processes to make transfers safer offshore.

Rutter’s sigma S6 WaveSignal became available commercially in 2021 and has been used in trials with Ørsted, beginning on board a 27-meter CTV in the Walney Extension Windfarm and later a total of five Ørsted CTVs for a 12 month trial.

The system processes data from onboard navigation radars to predict incoming waves up to 180 seconds in advance of vessel encounter. Its primary function is wave prediction, which indicates to the crew if there are swells that will develop above safe operating limits during a transfer. Allowing crews to know in advance how waves will impact their transfer enabling them to make informed and safe decisions.  

“After a long co-development of the WaveSignal with Rutter we have decided to roll the system out on the majority of our fleet,” said Mikkel Windolf, Product Line Manager at Ørsted. “Safety is of key importance for us at Ørsted, and this initiative address one of the more critical situations offshore—namely the transfer to and from small CTV vessels. We are always on the lookout for solutions that can help us improve the safety in our operations.”

Deployment aboard Ørsted's contracted fleet will commence throughout 2023.

As part of their agreement, Canada-based Rutter and Denmark-based Ørsted will continue to advance the research of radar wave prediction in offshore wind park construction and operations to further enhance safety.  

Rutter's president, Fraser Edison, said, “Our unwavering commitment to enhancing offshore worker safety and pioneering innovative technologies drives our constant pursuit of being a leader in innovative radar technologies. We eagerly anticipate the continuing deployment of our systems on Ørsted’s CTV fleet, marking another stride towards safer and more efficient offshore wind park operations.”

Related News

Credit:©The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Swedish Prosecutor Hopes to Conclude Nord Stream Enquiry by Year-end

The Swedish investigation into the sabotage last year of the Nord Stream pipelines is at a sensitive stage and the prosecutor…

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Equinor Taps Ocean Infinity for Floating Wind Farm Site Survey off California

Seabed survey and ocean research company Ocean Infinity has signed a contract with Equinor Wind US LLC, for one of the first…

A PGS seismic vessel - Credit: PGS

Norwegian Seismic Specialists TGS and PGS Set to Merge

Seismic group TGS, a supplier of key data to the oil industry, has agreed to buy loss-making rival PGS in an all-share deal…

Images courtesy of Schmidt Ocean Institute

New Hydrothermal Vent Found Near Galápagos

Scientists on a Schmidt Ocean Institute expedition have discovered a new hydrothermal vent field larger than a professional soccer field.

Credit: OPT (File Image)

NOAA Chooses OPT for Uncrewed Maritime Systems Services

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) announced the award of three separate Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Multiple…

(Image: Nauticus Robotics)

Equinor to Test Autonomous Robots for Subsea Leak Detection

Equinor is set to trial the use of autonomous robots for subsea leak detection services in the North Sea.The Norway-based…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Tech File: HexDefence Scour Protection for Offshore Wind
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news