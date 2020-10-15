 
October 15, 2020

RTSYS Hires Caux as Business Director

Pierre-Alexandre Caux (Photo: RTSYS)

Pierre-Alexandre Caux (Photo: RTSYS)

French based underwater acoustics and robotics company RTSYS said it has hired Pierre-Alexandre Caux as its new business director.

Caux brings to the role 11 years of previous experience at ECA Group and deep knowledge of unmanned systems market.

