RTsys Inks Deal for AUVs to the Slovenian Navy

Photo courtesy RTsys

Photo courtesy RTsys

RTsys signed a deal with the Slovenian Navy for the supply of one COMET-MCM AUV and two NEMOSENS micro-AUVs.

These three autonomous vehicles will be added to the existing range in use of SONADIVE hand held sonar units and therefore will give to the Slovenian Armed Forces through its EOD Diving Department full capabilities for Mine Counter Measures from very shallow water up to 300m depth.

The COMET-MCM is designed to quickly and efficiently cover large underwater areas with both high-definition sonar imaging and TV camera capabilities, by offering the most accurate realtime tracking and positioning of the market. Alternatively, micro-AUVs NEMOSENS, manportable
and modular vehicle offering the same capabilities of live tracking and high accuracy positioning would operate in very shallow water (less than 5m) for various scope of operations like beaching operations, rapid environmental assessment or identification and localization of underwater mines.


