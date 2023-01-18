Wednesday, January 18, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 18, 2023

Russia's Newest Nuclear Submarine Heads to the Arctic

© Vyacheslav / Adobe Stock

© Vyacheslav / Adobe Stock

Russian navy’s newest nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Generalissimo Suvorov is on its way to a temporary base for the Northern Fleet in the Arctic, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified defence source.

“Recently, the submarine cruiser Generalissimo Suvorov has started moving from Severodvinsk, where it was located at the Sevmash shipyard, to a temporary base for the Northern Fleet,” the state agency cited its source as saying.

The strategic submarine was officially included into the Russian navy at the end of 2022 by President Vladimir Putin.

It is set to eventually join and bolster the Russian Pacific Fleet’s force of nuclear-powered submarines and to be moved to the Rybachiy submarine base on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the summer.

The submarine is the sixth vessel of the Russian Borei-class smaller and stealthier submarines, Russian agencies have reported, a class of submarines that is replacing the country’s previous generations of ballistic missiles submarines.

It carries up to 16 nuclear-tipped Russian Bulava missiles that each is capable of carrying more than one nuclear warhead.


(Reuters - Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Related News

Dr Bernhard Bruggaier is Acteon's new CEO ©Acteon

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

Offshore energy industry services company Acteon Group Ltd has appointed Dr Bernhard Bruggaier as Group Chief Executive.

(Photo: Saab)

Saab Receives Order for Life Extension of Swedish Mine Countermeasures Ships

Saab has signed an agreement with FMV on the life extension of two Koster-class mine countermeasures ships. The order value is SEK 350 million.

RRS Sir David Attenborough (Photo: British Antarctic Survey)

Babcock Wins £45 Million Contract to Maintain UK Research Vessels

The U.K. has awarded Babcock International’s Rosyth shipyard a £45 million (approx. US$56.6 million) contract to maintain…

Emily Narrow, mission videographer, enjoys the sunset over the Pacific Ocean from the back deck of NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer during the NOAA Ocean Exploration mission: Discovering the Deep: Exploring Remote Pacific Marine Protected Areas in 2017. Credit: NOAA Ocean Exploration

US, Australia Team Ink Pact to Explore, Map the Pacific Ocean

NOAA and two of Australia's leading science agencies announced a formal agreement to work together to advance Pacific Ocean exploration and mapping…

Image from Yves Ponçon, Bioglider project coordinator.

New Tech Frontiers for Ocean Gliders

Expanding the amount of work that gliders can do was a key topic at this year’s Marine Autonomous Technology Showcase.Building…

Swooping in a constant figure of eight motion accelerates the kite through the water considerably faster than the actual flow speed and generates electricity several hundred times greater than from a stationary turbine. Photo courtesy Minesto

"Go Fly a Kite": Falcon ROV Flies Kites Underwater to Create Power

Flying kites underwater to generate electricity is an innovative renewable energy concept being installed in the Faroe Islands…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Edge of True Autonomy

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

100T Boat Captain - Crater Lake Tours

● CRATER LAKE, Oregon, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news