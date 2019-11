Equatorial Guinea has awarded a $90-$100 million contract to build a 70 km subsea pipeline linking the Noble Energy operated Alen Unit to the country's Punta Europa petrochemical hub to Italian firm Saipem , the oil ministry said on Thursday.

The first gas is expected to be delivered from the project early in 2021, said oil minister Gabriel Obiang Lima in a statement.





