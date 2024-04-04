 
April 4, 2024

Sapura Energy to Provide Subsea Services for Shell Off Malaysia

Malaysia-based offshore services firm Sapura Energy, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sapura Subsea Services, has secured a contract to provide subsea services for Shell’s Malaysian subsidiaries Sarawak Shell Berhad and Sabah Shell Petroleum.

The contract for the provision of pan-Malaysia underwater services for Petronas group of companies and Petroleum Arrangement Contractors, whose value was not disclosed, takes effect from January 31, 2024 for a period of five years.

The scope of work comprises of the provision of diving support vessel, air and saturation diving systems, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and other related underwater services.

These include subsea inspection, repair and maintenance of offshore structures, pipelines and other equipment, abandonment, intervention, subsea decommissioning and other works related to Shell’s subsea facilities in Sabah and Sarawak waters.

According to Sapura Energy, the contract is a call-out contract with agreed unit rates, which expires on January 30, 2029.

