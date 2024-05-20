 
May 20, 2024

Sapura Ônix Heads to Atlanta Field to Install Subsea Equipment

Sapura Ônix on its way to Atlanta Field (Credit: Enauta)

The specialized vessel Sapura Ônix is on its way to Atlanta Field in Santos Basin, offshore Brazil, where it will carry out the installation of subsea equipment to support the oil production, targeted for August 2024.

Brazilian oil and gas company Enauta said the Sapura Ônix vessel is en route to install multiphase pumps (MPPs), umbilicals for power and data transmission, and production risers, connecting the wells’ subsea infrastructure to FPSO Atlanta.

The FPSO Atlanta, chartered and operated by Malaysia’s Yinson Production, is currently being anchored on site, following its arrival from Dubai.

The FPSO has the capacity to process 50 thousand barrels of oil per day, 140 thousand barrels of water per day, and store 1.6 million barrels of oil.

Enauta confirmed earlier it is on schedule to deliver first oil from the FPSO Atlanta in August 2024.

