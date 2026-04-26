 
New Wave Media

April 26, 2026

Saronic to Collaborate with Korea on ASVs

Saronic Technologies has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Taiwan’s National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) to explore collaboration on advancing AI-enabled maritime capabilities, including autonomous surface vessels (ASVs), to help address evolving security challenges in the maritime domain.

NCSIST serves as Taiwan’s leading defense research and development institution and plays a central role in strengthening Taiwan’s defense industrial base. Under the agreement, Saronic and NCSIST will identify opportunities to collaborate across a range of technologies and applications. Areas of focus will include the development and advancement of AI-enabled command-and-control (C2) software and broader systems integration.

The collaboration will also explore how Saronic’s dual-use autonomous surface vessels — including Corsair — and related maritime technologies can support Taiwan’s maritime mission needs across the defense and commercial sectors. In addition, both parties will evaluate opportunities to expand supply chains and enhance sustainment and maintenance capabilities to support long-term operational readiness.

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