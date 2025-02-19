Wednesday, February 19, 2025
 
Scana’s Seasystems Hooks Mooring Deal for FLNG Scheme

(Credit: Scana)

(Credit: Scana)

Scana-owned Seasystems has signed a contract for the delivery of mooring equipment to a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project, worth up to $6.7 million.

The delivery consists of mooring equipment such as chain stoppers, chain handling systems, and winches, under a sizeable contract for the company, meaning its value is between $2.2 million and $6.7 million.

For Seasystems, the project starts immediately and will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Seasystems has worked with the client since early 2023 to develop the mooring solution. The project has completed the Pre-FEED and FEED phases and is now in the detail engineering stage, focusing on mooring analysis and Class approval.

Seasystems specializes in mooring solutions and has delivered a significant number of major mooring systems over the last 10 years. While serving the traditional oil and gas market, the company has also expanded into emerging sectors such as LNG, aquaculture, and floating offshore wind.

“Seasystems has worked systematically to develop robust and cost-effective mooring solutions, and we now see good results from this work,” said Torkjell Lisland, Managing Director at Seasystems.

