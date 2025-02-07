 
New Wave Media

February 7, 2025

Scana’s Subseatec Hooks Supply Deal for Subsea Production Systems

(Credit: Subseatec)

(Credit: Subseatec)

Scana-owned Subseatec has signed a frame agreement with an international company within subsea technology to act as its exclusive global supplier of steel parts for subsea production systems.

The frame agreement will begin in the first quarter of 2025 and extend for a period of three years.

The frame agreement does not entail a minimum delivery obligation but based on historical revenues related to the client and an expected pipeline over time, Scana expects the volume to be classified as a sizeable contract.

For Scana, this means the contract value is between $2.2 million and $6.6 million.

“The contract is an appreciation of our continuous development within the field of parts for subsea production systems in high strength steel,” said Peter Jansson, Managing Director in Subseatec.

Related News

Tow Assist builds on the K-Pos DP system, enabling unpowered floating structures to become DP-enabled during complex towing operations (Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg Maritime Unveils Range of T&I Solutions for Floating Wind

Kongsberg Maritime has unveiled a range of innovative methods designed to transform and industrialize the transportation…

Superior SROV (Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Lines Up Subsea Survey Work for Polish Offshore Wind Farms

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has secured a subsea survey contract on the Bałtyk 2 and 3 offshore wind developments in…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Gets Offshore Wind Site Characterization Job

Norwegian seismic specialist TGS has secured an offshore wind site characterization contract on the U.K. continental shelf…

(Credit: Tekmar Group)

Tekmar Scoops $6.2M Offshore Wind Cable Protection Contract

Offshore services firm Tekmar Group has secured a contract to supply its cable protection system for U.K. offshore wind farm…

Image of a mosquito wing created with the quantum optical microscope. (Shabir Barzanjeh / University of Calgary)

The Quantum Economy

This week at Marine Technology News...The quantum economy is not just a distant dream – it's unfolding right now, offering…

An underwater drone navigates a seaweed bed on Sweden's west coast. Photo: Ivan Stenius

Europe’s Seafood Farmers Get Boost from AI Research

Underwater drones adapted to cold Nordic waters, and sensors that listen to the sounds of fish eating. These are some of…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Fascinated by Shipwrecks?

Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news