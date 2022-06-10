 
June 10, 2022

Schlumberger, Subsea 7 Renew Subsea Integration Alliance for 7 More Years

Credit: Subsea 7

Credit: Subsea 7

Oilfield services giant Schlumberger and offshore installation specialist Subsea 7 have agreed to renew their Subsea Integration Alliance for a further seven years.

Subsea Integration Alliance is an alliance between Subsea 7 and Schlumberger’s OneSubsea subsea technologies, production and processing systems business, under which the two companies jointly design, develop and deliver integrated subsea development solutions through the combination of subsurface expertise, subsea production systems (SPS), subsea processing systems, subsea umbilicals risers and flowlines systems (SURF), and life-of-field services.

“The success of Subsea Integration Alliance is a result of the drive and commitment of both Subsea 7 and OneSubsea to deliver an enhanced experience and outcome for our clients,” said John Evans, Subsea 7 Chief Executive Officer. “Driven by the demonstrable benefits to clients of this mode of collaborating, integrated projects are expected to remain a significant component of the subsea market. We look forward to extending our relationship with OneSubsea as we address the opportunities of the offshore energy market.”

"Over the past seven years, the alliance has successfully combined the complementary capabilities and market-leading technologies of OneSubsea and Subsea 7, and worked collaboratively with clients to design, develop and deliver integrated SPS and SURF solutions proven to optimize the cost and efficiency of deepwater developments," Schlumberger said.

According to the company, the alliance has, in recent years, been awarded major greenfield projects in Australia, Brazil, Africa, and Turkey, as well as significant tie-back work in the Gulf of Mexico and Norway. Since January 2020, Subsea Integration Alliance has won the majority of integrated SPS and SURF projects worldwide, the company said.

“Subsea Integration Alliance has proven to be a tremendous success,” said Abdellah Merad, EVP, Core Services and Equipment, Schlumberger. “Having been awarded 12 integrated projects and more than 130 early engineering studies around the world, it has helped and will continue to help customers achieve maximum value from their subsea developments through industry-leading innovation and expertise.”


