 
New Wave Media

August 2, 2024

Scientists Discover Mysterious Patterns on Ice Shelf Bottom

A visualization of the underside of Dotson Ice Shelf showing mysterious tear drop shaped areas of melting. (Credit: Filip Stedt / University of Gothenburg)

A visualization of the underside of Dotson Ice Shelf showing mysterious tear drop shaped areas of melting. (Credit: Filip Stedt / University of Gothenburg)

Using the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) Ran underneath 350 m thick ice, an international team of researchers created the very first detailed maps of the underside of a glacier, revealing clues to future sea level rise.

This mission was carried out as part of the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration (ITGC), a five-year, $50 million joint U.S. and U.K. mission to learn more about Thwaites Glacier, its past, and what the future may hold.

The AUV Ran was programmed to dive into the cavity of Dotson ice shelf, West Antarctica and scan the ice above it with an advanced sonar. For 27 days, the uncrewed submersible traveled a total of over 1,000 kilometers back and forth under the glacier, reaching 17 kilometers into the cavity above which the ice shelf floats.

The expedition was carried out in regions of drifting ice in West Antarctica in 2022. On the return visit in 2024, Ran disappeared without a trace under the ice. (Photo: Filip Stedt)

In a new scientific paper in Science Advances, the researchers report on the findings of this unique survey. Scientists already knew that glaciers melt faster where strong underwater currents erode their base. Using the submersible, scientists were able to measure the currents below the glacier for the first time and prove why the western part of Dotson Ice Shelf melts so fast. They also found evidence of very high melt at vertical fractures that extend through the glacier.

The researchers also saw new patterns on the glacier base that raise questions. For example, the base is not smooth, but has a peak and valley ice-scape with plateaus and formations resembling sand dunes. The researchers hypothesize that these may have been formed by flowing water under the influence of Earth’s rotation.

The autonomous underwater vehicle Ran was programmed to perform missions under the ice shelf. An advanced multibeam sonar was used to map the base of the ice at a distance of about 50 meters. (Illustration: Anna Wåhlin/Science Advances)

Lead author Anna Wåhlin, Professor of Oceanography at the University of Gothenburg, said, “We have previously used satellite data and ice cores to observe how ice shelves change over time. By navigating the submersible into the cavity, we were able to get high resolution maps of the ice underside. It’s a bit like seeing the back of the moon for the first time.”

Karen Alley, a glaciologist from the University of Manitoba and co-author of this multidisciplinary study, said, “The maps that Ran produced represent a huge progress in our understanding of Antarctica’s ice shelves. We’ve had hints of how complex ice-shelf bases are, but Ran uncovered a more extensive and complete picture than ever before.”

Current models can’t explain the patterns discovered, and scientists now realize there is a wealth of processes left to discover in future research missions under the glaciers.

Rob Larter, a marine geophysicist at British Antarctic Survey, and co-author of the paper, said, “The upward-looking sonar data from Ran enabled more extensive, detailed maps of the underside of an ice shelf to be made than have ever been available before. This has provided new insights into the interactions between the ice, fractures within it and water flowing beneath it. Basal melting of ice shelves resulting from incursion of warm water beneath them is the main driver of ice loss from large West Antarctic glaciers, including Pine Island and Thwaites glaciers. Therefore, better understanding of these interactions is critical to improving predictions of Antarctic contributions to sea-level rise.”

US research ship Nathaniel B. Palmer at the ice front of Thwaites Glacier, taken by drone. (Photo: Alex Mazur)

The field work for this study was conducted in 2022. In January 2024, the group returned with Ran to Dotson Ice Shelf to repeat the surveys, hoping to document changes. They were only able to repeat one dive below Dotson ice shelf before Ran disappeared without a trace.

“Although we got valuable data back, we did not get all we had hoped for. These scientific advances were made possible thanks to the unique submersible that Ran was. This research is needed to understand the future of Antarctica’s ice sheet, and we hope to be able to replace Ran and continue this important work,” Wåhlin said.


Reference: "Swirls and scoops: Ice-base melt revealed by multibeam imagery of an Antarctic ice shelf", by Wahlin, A., et al is published in Science Advances.

Related News

Dr. Jill Tupitza and doctoral student Allison Noble collect near-bottom water aboard Research Vessel Pelican to obtain oxygen measurements used to determine the size of the Gulf of Mexico hypoxic zone. (LUMCON/LSU, Cassandra Glaspie)

Gulf of Mexico Dead Zone More Than Double 2035 Target

NOAA-supported scientists have announced that this year’s Gulf of Mexico “dead zone”— an area of low to no oxygen that can…

© ead72 / Adobe Stock

Coral Bleachings Devastate Bali Reefs as Sea Temperatures Rise

Indonesian conservationist Nyoman Sugiarto has been working for 16 years to preserve coral on the reefs of Bali, but the…

Photo courtesy Prysmian

Record-Breaking Submarine Cable Installation at 2150m

Prysmian completed the sea trial tests for ultra-deep installation of a 500 kV HVDC MI1 cable at 2,150 m water depth. This…

(Credit: Voyis)

UK-Canada Backed OASIS Project Set to Streamline Marine Environmental Surveys

The OASIS Project, short for Over-horizon Awareness of Seafloor Imaging Surveys, has brought together a consortium of companies…

© Ollie / Adobe Stock

Most Marine Protection Measures are Not Working; A New Approach is Needed

The radio crackles into life on a small boat off an idyllic beach in Ningaloo Marine Park, Western Australia. Two recreational…

(Credit: Jan de Nul)

Jan de Nul, Partners Launch First Large-Scale Oyster Reef Restoration in Belgian North Sea

Jan De Nul Group, the Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences, Shells & Valves and Mantis Consulting have launched a BELREEFS project…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne RD Instruments Measure Ocean Waves from a Subsurface Mooring in Deep Water
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Hydrographic Assistant Survey Technician

● NOAA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news