 
New Wave Media

May 31, 2024

EMGS Scores $3.4M Multi-Client Surveys in Norway

Atlantic Guardian vessel (Credit: EMGS)

Atlantic Guardian vessel (Credit: EMGS)

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has entered into several agreements with Equinor and partners for fully pre-funded multi-client survey acquisitions in the Barents Sea.

The combined contracts have a total value of approximately $3.4 million, EMGS said.

The first of the fully prefunded surveys is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2024, upon the Atlantic Guardian’s return from Brazil.

The Atlantic Guardian is a specialized vessel for cable laying, seabed mapping, and ROV survey. It was built in 2001 and received a major upgrade in 2014.

Related News

Normand Navigator (Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Solstad’s Normand Navigator Boards ROVs Ahead of New Job

Solstad Offshore’s Normand Navigator subsea vessel has arrived to Norway for the mobilization of remotely operated vehicles…

(Credit: TenneT)

First Cable Production for 2GW North Sea Offshore Wind Grid Link Kicks Off

The production of new cables with a voltage of 525 kV, intended for the BalWin4 and LanWin1 offshore wind grid connection projects…

Ramform Victory vessel (Credit: PGS)

PGS Good to Go on Petrobras’ 4D Survey Offshore Brazil

Norwegian seismic firm PGS has obtained all permits for the start of the large Petrobras’ 4D survey over the Barracuda Caratinga fields…

The Troll A platform in the North Sea (Credit: Equinor)

OneSubsea Scoops 'Sizeable' Contract for Work at Troll Gas Field in North Sea

OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea 7, has secured a contract from Equinor for work at Troll…

Hejre jacked (Credit: INEOS)

Kent Gets FEED Contract for Hejre Project in the North Sea

Energy services firm Kent has secured a key Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for INEOS' Hejre project.The Hejre project…

NKT Victoria was in operation for NKT’s scope of work (Credit: NKT)

NKT Wraps Up UK-Ireland Interconnector Remediation Ops

Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT has completed inspection survey and remediation work on the East West HVDC interconnector…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Ferry Maintenance Planner

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT ● Larkspur, CA, United States

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news