EMGS Scores $3.4M Multi-Client Surveys in Norway

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has entered into several agreements with Equinor and partners for fully pre-funded multi-client survey acquisitions in the Barents Sea.

The combined contracts have a total value of approximately $3.4 million, EMGS said.

The first of the fully prefunded surveys is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2024, upon the Atlantic Guardian’s return from Brazil.

The Atlantic Guardian is a specialized vessel for cable laying, seabed mapping, and ROV survey. It was built in 2001 and received a major upgrade in 2014.