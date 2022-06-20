 
New Wave Media

June 20, 2022

Seaforth Geosurveys adds iXblue Gaps M5 USBL to its Survey Equipment Pool

Image courtesy iXblue

Image courtesy iXblue

Marine Survey company Seaforth Geosurveys acquired iXblue Gaps M5 USBL system to support data acquisition for marine geophysical survey projects, including one in the Canadian Arctic as well as multiple other projects such as support of sidescan sonar operations during lost and abandoned fishing gear (Ghost Gear) identification and retrieval efforts.

The latest addition to iXblue’s USBL product range, Gaps M5 offers accurate positioning and tracking of subsea assets with horizontal tracking capabilities and high-precision geo-referenced positioning, especially in shallow waters where it has shown accuracy better than 0.5% up to 995m water depths. It is a medium-frequency ultra-short baseline (USBL) system combined with an Attitude & Heading Reference System (AHRS) based on fiber-optic gyrocompass (FOG) technology.

