Seanovent, Strohm in Offshore Wind-to-hydrogen Collab

Seanovent Engineering and Strohm have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on offshore wind-to-hydrogen developments.

The duo said it would focus on developing safe and dependable hydrogen transfer solutions that enable and improve the distributed green hydrogen concept, where green hydrogen is generated in each wind turbine generator and transported to shore via a subsea pipe infrastructure.

Strohm designs and manufactures Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP), and says that its technology, with no maintenance requirements and suitable for more than 30 years in operation, is suited for carrying pressurized hydrogen offshore and subsea.

"TCP is agnostic to fluids, including hydrogen, and does not suffer from fatigue, embrittlement or other issues associated with using steel for hydrogen. It is also flexible and lightweight, allowing for an array of installation options, from cable lay vessels to small construction vessels, significantly reducing the cost of installation and the total cost of ownership," Strohm explains.

Subsea engineering firm Seanovent has in-house expertise in subsea field development, and the capacity to optimize layouts to reduce cost and increase the reliability of systems.

"Seanovent and Strohm recognized the value of collaborating in the offshore wind-to-hydrogen space, where superior characteristics of TCP combine with optimized connectors and other subsea components designs to deliver a safe, high-quality and dependable hydrogen transfer solution. The flexibility of TCP also facilitates finding the optimal configuration for operators and integrators in the growing offshore green hydrogen production industry," the companies said.

Caroline Justet, business growth executive EiT at Strohm said: “We are very excited to announce this new partnership. Seanovents extensive offshore expertise coupled with Strohm’s superior pipeline solutions will enable the rapid acceleration of safe offshore wind-to-hydrogen projects by providing more reliable and cost-effective solutions. This in turn will lower the Levelized Cost Of Energy (LCOE) and make distributed green hydrogen production offshore more competitive, sooner.”

Steinar Hestetun, CTO of Seanovent added: “More now than ever, there is an urgent need for innovative solutions to be adopted to support the industry’s net zero-emission goals. Our collaboration with Strohm allows us to maximize both company’s strengths to help accelerate the transition and realize our shared vision of supporting green energy resources.”