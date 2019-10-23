Searcher Completes Northern Basins Study

Searcher Seismic announced the expansion of its modern offshore data library with the completion of its Northern Basins Prospectivity Study in Papua New Guinea.

The independent multi-client company providing seismic datasets and associated products to the global oil and gas industry, said that in conjunction with Discover Geoscience, it has compiled the Northern Basins Prospectivity Study following its successful acquisition of the Solomon Sea Broadband Non-Exclusive 2D seismic survey in 2017.

The study offers the industry a detailed understanding of the basins and hydrocarbon potential of the region, with extensive coverage of the Cape Vogel, Bougainville and New Ireland Basins.

The Northern Basins Prospectivity Study contains an assessment of the Sequence Stratigraphic Framework, with Chronostratigraphy unified with that from Searcher’s Gulf of Papua Prospectivity Study. It also incorporates Tectonostratigraphic Elements, Palaeogeography, Gravity & Magnetic Interpretation, Petroleum System Analysis, Regional Hydrocarbon Modelling and finally a summary of Play Concepts.

Simon Crellin, Sales Director for Searcher Seismic, said the Northern Basins of Papua New Guinea have piqued the interest of Oil & Gas companies focused on exploration in frontier basins.

“For the first time, modern seismic data has unveiled detailed imaging of the subsurface within the Northern Basins and this study compliments this seismic data by providing a comprehensive geological understanding of the region, with several plays types identified.”

“The potential for this region is significant, with the study providing new light on basins that previously had very little data and analysis undertaken to date” Crellin added.

The Northern Basins Prospectivity Study is now available in conjunction with the Solomon Sea Non-Exclusive 2D Seismic Survey.