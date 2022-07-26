 
July 26, 2022

Seaway 7 Wins Transport and Installation Cables Contract Offshore US

Image courtesy Seaway 7

Image courtesy Seaway 7

Seaway 7 announced that it won a "sizeable" [between $50-150m] contract for the transport and installation of inner-array grid cables on an offshore wind farm project in the U.S.

The scope includes the transport and installation of around 160 km of 66 kV subsea power cables and respective cable protection systems.

The contract award is subject to client reaching Financial Close by end of 2022. 

This is the second U.S. project awarded to Seaway 7, after the Coastal Virginia demonstrator project, which was completed in 2020.

