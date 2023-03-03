 
New Wave Media

March 3, 2023

NKT Secures Record-breaking High-Voltage Power Cable Deals in Dutch North Sea

©NKT

©NKT

Offshore cable firm NKT has secured three turnkey high-voltage power cable projects for the IJmuiden Ver and Nederwiek offshore wind zones in the Netherlands. 

The company said the projects have a combined order value of approximately EUR 2 billion, making the award a new company record for NKT as the largest combination of orders ever received.

The wind zones are located in the Dutch part of North Sea, where the Dutch-German Transmission System Operator (TSO) TenneT is preparing the grid connection for several offshore wind farms. NKT has been awarded the turnkey projects to design, produce, install and commission approx.1,700 km of 525 kV XLPE high-voltage direct current (HVDC) covering both on- and offshore power cable systems for the project lots Beta, Gamma and Nederwiek 2 with total installed capacity of 6 GW.

In order to decrease carbon emissions, NKT said it planned to use a partial amount of recycled metal for the conductors and manufacture the cables at the high-voltage factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, which is running on renewable electricity. 

Furthermore, installation is planned to be done by NKT Victoria, which the company says is one of the most advanced and fuel-efficient cable laying vessels in the industry.

The six wind farms in the IJmuiden Ver and Nederwiek Offshore Wind Zones have a total capacity of 12 GW. 

The zones are key in supporting the European transition to renewable energy and play an integral part in realizing the Dutch ambition of having 21 GW offshore wind installed around 2030.  

Tim Meyerjürgens, COO TenneT says: "Recent geopolitical developments have again underlined the need to invest in electricity transmission, to ensure energy security by accelerating the energy transition. By realising the world’s first 525 kV XLPE HVDC offshore cable systems to connect 2 GW projects, we jointly reconfirm our front runner position in offshore grid development and our commitment to deliver on the joint ambition to develop the North Sea into the green power plant of Europe."

Production of the power cables for the three projects are scheduled to start between 2024-27 with expected commissioning in 2028-30, NKT said.

Worth noting, TenneT also awarded a EUR 1.8 billion contract to cable maker Prysmian. Read more here.

Related News

Teledyne Marine’s SeaRaptor is an AUV of choice for Argeo. Photo courtesy Argeo

Subsea: Argeo Builds the Tools to Bridge the Data Gap

Argeo is an offshore service company, created in 2017 and on the move, driven by its mission to transform the ocean surveying…

©Mooreast

Mooreast to Create "at least 100 jobs" in Aberdeen with Subsea Foundation Production Facility

Singapore-based mooring and anchoring specialist Mooreast Holdings said Monday it could bring at least 100 jobs to Aberdeen…

Irpa development illustration - Credit: Equinor

TechnipFMC's Subsea Production System for Equinor's Irpa Project

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC said Thursday it had won a "significant" contract from Equinor to deliver subsea production…

© BINGJHEN/AdobeStock

Vietnam, Sembcorp in Subsea Power Cable, Offshore Wind Collab

Vietnam is in talks with Singapore's Sembcorp to build a submarine power transmission line between the two countries, the…

Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Transocean's Drillship to be Used for Deep-Sea Mineral Exploration

Offshore drilling company Transocean has agreed to invest in DEME Group’s subsidiary Global Sea Mineral Resources NV (“GSR”)…

©MPS

Synthetic Tendons for MPS' Floating Wind Tension Leg Platform

Marine Power Systems is collaborating with cable manufacturer FibreMax to provide integrated floating foundation and tendon…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EvoLogics news at Ocean Business 2023

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Shipyard Project Manager

● Allen Marine Tours ● Sitka, Alaska, United States

Assistant Director/Mariner Credentialing

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news