PGS Secures Survey Work in West Africa

Norwegian seismic company PGS has secured a 4D survey contract for an international energy client in West Africa.

The mobilization for the work is scheduled for early September 2024. The contract has a total duration of approximately 65 days, with an option to extend, according to PGS.

No additional details on the contract or the client were revealed by PGS.

“We are very pleased with this contract award, securing visibility for another of our vessels well into the fourth quarter.

“After completion of scheduled acquisitions programs during the Northern Europe summer season we will steam a vessel to West Africa to commence this contract.

“By combining the Ramform acquisition platform with our proprietary multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology we will provide the client with high-quality 4D seismic data,” said Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO in PGS.